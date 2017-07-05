The Cleveland Indians are sitting atop the American League Central despite a dismal home record, a point driven home by their latest defeat. After wasting a record performance by ace Corey Kluber, the Indians will look to rebound from a hard-luck loss Wednesday when they continue a three-game interleague series against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Tuesday's 1-0 defeat was the 22nd loss in 40 home games for Cleveland, and it came against a team that is tied for the major league low with 13 road wins. All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez continues to swing a hot bat for the Indians and is 9-for-24 with three homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak. Cory Spangenberg drove in the lone run and had two of five hits for San Diego, which has won seven of its last 11 overall. The Padres have the worst run differential in baseball at minus-119 but have three shutout wins in their last 10 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (3-4, 4.71 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (7-6, 5.24)

Perdomo was not particularly impressive last time out versus Atlanta, giving up four runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, but he won for the third time in his last four starts. He allowed only two hits over six scoreless innings in his previous turn against Detroit but had to overcome five walks in the 1-0 victory. Perdomo is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts away from home.

Bauer won a duel against Texas' Yu Darvish last time out, limiting the Rangers to one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. It marked the third time in four starts that the UCLA product yielded two runs or fewer and gave him four of Cleveland's 18 wins at Progressive Field. Shortstop Erick Aybar is the only San Diego player to have faced Bauer, collected three hits and two RBIs in seven at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland is 2-10 in interleague play this season.

2. Padres 1B Wil Myers is 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts in his last three games.

3. Indians manager Terry Francona missed Tuesday's game while undergoing further medical testing and it's unclear if he will be at the park Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Padres 3