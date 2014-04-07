Padres at Indians, ppd.: Monday’s game between visiting San Diego and Cleveland was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader, with the first game scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. ET. Weather permitting, the teams will play one game on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET., with the Padres’ Tyson Ross (0-1, 5.40 ERA) expected to face the Indians’ Corey Kluber (0-1, 13.50).

Monday’s postponement ended the Padres’ streak of 474 games without a rainout, the longest active run in the majors at the time. The teams have not announced the starting pitchers for Wednesday’s doubleheader.