Indians 2, Padres 0 (1st): Jason Kipnis snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer and Zach McAllister pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings as host Cleveland took the opener of a doubleheader.

McAllister (1-0) allowed five hits and no walks while striking out seven, Cody Allen fanned Seth Smith with two on to end the eighth and John Axford put two on base before notching his fourth save in the ninth. Ryan Raburn recorded a pair of hits for the Indians, who have taken the first two games of the interleague series.

Alexi Amarista had a double and a single for San Diego, which dropped its sixth in seven games since winning its season opener after leaving the tying runs on second and third in the ninth. Padres starter Eric Stults (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking a pair and striking out one.

Nick Swisher reached on a throwing error by Amarista at third base with one out in the sixth before Kipnis lifted the next pitch just over the right-center field wall for a 2-0 lead. McAllister threw 99 pitches in all – 70 for strikes – and left after yielding consecutive singles to Amarista and Everth Cabrera in the eighth.

The Indians loaded the bases in the second on a walk along with singles by Carlos Santana and Michael Brantley, but Stults retired the next two batters to end the threat. McAllister, who threw 86 pitches over four innings in his season debut last week, started his second by tossing only 68 in the first six frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kipnis has six RBIs in his last three games after going without one in the first five of the season. … San Diego 3B Chase Headley was held out of the lineup due to a sore knee. … The Indians sent RHP Vinnie Pestano to Triple-A Columbus and recalled RHP C.C. Lee and RHP Trevor Bauer is slated to start the second game of the twinbill as the 26th man on the roster.