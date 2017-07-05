CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber allowed one run on five hits in eight innings while setting an Indians strikeout record, but he still took the loss as the San Diego Padres beat Cleveland 1-0 Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Kluber (7-3) walked one and fanned 10, becoming the first pitcher in Indians history with 10 or more strikeouts in five consecutive games.

However, six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. It was the third time in the past eight games the Indians were shut out at Progressive Field, where they have one of the worst home records (18-22) in the American League.

Cleveland hitters were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

A misplayed fifth-inning grounder hit by Cory Spangenberg scored the game's only run.

Padres reliever Jose Torres (5-2) got two outs in the fifth inning in relief of starter Trevor Cahill, but it was enough to earn the win.

Kirby Yates, Ryan Buchter and Brad Hand each pitched an inning, and Brandon Maurer handled the ninth to pick up his 17th save.

Cahill, who was activated off the disabled list prior to the start of the game, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits, and two walks while striking out four, exiting after 85 pitches.

The Indians had multiple chances to score in the first five innings, but they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position during that span.

Cleveland's Jose Ramirez tripled with one out in the second inning. However, Lonnie Chisenhall grounded back to Cahill, who threw to first for the out. Ramirez tried to score from third on the play, and first baseman Wil Myers threw home in time to retire the sliding Ramirez for the third out.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, thanks to some shaky defense by Cleveland. Hector Sanchez singled and went to second on a walk drawn by Carlos Asuaje.

Erick Aybar hit a sharp grounder to shortstop. Francisco Lindor fielded it, but instead of flipping the ball to second baseman Jason Kipnis to initiate an attempt at a double play, Lindor ran to the base himself. But after tagging the base, the opportunity for a double play was lost.

Sanchez moved to third on the play. Cory Spangenberg, the next batter, hit what appeared to be a double play-grounder to Kipnis, but Kipnis bobbled the ball, and the Indians were only able to get the force on Aybar at second. Sanchez scored on the play.

NOTES: To make room on the roster for the return of RHP Trevor Cahill from the disabled list, the Padres designated INF Chase d'Arnaud for assignment. ... San Diego OF Hunter Renfroe's 17 doubles are tops among all National League rookies, and he is second among major league rookies behind Houston's Yuli Gurriel, who has 19. In his past six games, Renfroe is hitting .435 (10-for-23), with three doubles, one triple, one home run and four RBIs. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar will make his second rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Columbus. Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6 due to right shoulder soreness.