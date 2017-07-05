Six Padres pitchers combine to shut out Indians

CLEVELAND -- It takes a lot to beat an ace, and Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres did a lot.

Corey Kluber allowed one run on five hits in eight innings while setting an Indians strikeout record, but he still took the loss as San Diego beat Cleveland 1-0 at Progressive Field.

Kluber (7-3) walked one and struck out 10, becoming the first pitcher in Indians history with 10 or more strikeouts in five consecutive games.

However, six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout.

A misplayed fifth-inning grounder hit by Cory Spangenberg scored the game's only run.

It was the third time in the past eight games the Indians were shut out at Progressive Field, where they have one of the worst home records (18-22) in the American League. Cleveland hitters were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

"Some nights, we press or we swing at the wrong pitches and don't get it done," Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis said. "Tonight was one of those games. It was unfortunate, because Corey pitched great."

Kluber downplayed the strikeouts.

"I don't think that strikeouts are necessarily the only way to reflect a good game," he said. "I think I made some good pitches today where the at-bat didn't end in strikeouts."

San Diego manager Andy Green said the Padres' pitchers rose to the occasion, particularly by holding Cleveland hitless with runners in scoring position.

"(That) was huge, especially going against an ace like Corey Kluber," Green said.

Padres starter Trevor Cahill said, "It was a great team win for us, against a guy who is throwing as well as anyone in the league right now."

San Diego reliever Jose Torres (5-2) got two outs in the fifth inning in relief of Cahill, but it was enough to earn the win. Kirby Yates, Ryan Buchter and Brad Hand each pitched an inning, and Brandon Maurer handled the ninth to pick up his 17th save.

"They had a lot of guys on base, but we were able to eke out a win," Green said.

Cahill, who was activated off the disabled list prior to the start of the game, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four, exiting after 85 pitches. It was Cahill's first start in a major league game since May 13, as he was out due to right shoulder inflammation.

"He's right back to where he was before he got hurt," Green said. "His breaking ball was off the charts."

Cahill said, "I felt great. I had a couple stressful innings but was able to get out of them. Against that guy (Kluber), you can't give in because one run might be the difference in the game."

The Padres scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning, thanks to some shaky defense by Cleveland.

Hector Sanchez singled and went to second on a walk drawn by Carlos Asuaje. Erick Aybar hit a sharp grounder to shortstop. Francisco Lindor fielded it, but instead of flipping the ball to Kipnis to initiate an attempt at a double play, Lindor ran to the base himself. But after tagging the base, the opportunity for a double play was lost.

Sanchez moved to third on the play. Cory Spangenberg, the next batter, hit what appeared to be a double play-grounder to Kipnis, but Kipnis bobbled the ball, and the Indians were only able to get the force on Aybar at second. Sanchez scored on the play.

"It caught me in the bad part of the glove, and popped out right in front of me," Kipnis said. "At that point, I just had to rush and get one. That one needs to be turned though. It's frustrating, especially to be the one who (messed) it up, and have it be a one-run game."

NOTES: To make room on the roster for the return of RHP Trevor Cahill from the disabled list, the Padres designated INF Chase d'Arnaud for assignment. ... San Diego OF Hunter Renfroe's 17 doubles are tops among all National League rookies, and he is second among major league rookies behind Houston's Yuli Gurriel, who has 19. In his past six games, Renfroe is hitting .435 (10-for-23), with three doubles, one triple, one home run and four RBIs. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar will make his second rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Columbus. Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6 due to right shoulder soreness.