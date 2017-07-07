Encarnacion, Ramirez power Indians past Padres

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians' sluggish offense finally stirred to life Thursday night at Progressive Field.

Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez combined for seven hits and two home runs as the Indians avoided a three-game sweep by beating the San Diego Padres 11-2.

Yan Gomes also homered for the Indians, who pounded out 14 hits leading to 11 runs. The Indians also had 14 hits in Wednesday's game, but only scored two runs in that 6-2 loss to the Padres.

"We had a much better approach tonight. We were taking balls to the opposite field, not trying to pull everything," said acting Indians manager Brad Mills. "The way we stayed on the ball, we hadn't done that in a while."

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (5-9) pitched seven-plus innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Excluding the fifth inning, in which the Padres scored their runs, he retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced.

"I just tried to miss as many barrels as I could, and get deep into the game. I was happy that I finally gave my team a chance to win after a long drought of not doing that," said Tomlin, who in his five starts prior to Thursday was 1-2 with a 7.94 ERA.

San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet (3-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks in four-plus innings. It was an ugly game for the Padres, who were held to five hits and committed three errors.

"All around, it was not a very good effort by us," said Padres manager Andy Green. "Three errors, and a couple other plays we didn't make. I think our youth compounds it."

Leading 6-2, the Indians scored three times in the sixth, on a solo home run by Gomes, an RBI double by Encarnacion, and an RBI single by Ramirez. A two-run double by Lonnie Chisenhall in the eighth completed Cleveland's scoring.

After scoring only two runs in the first two games of the series, the Indians scored three runs in the first inning off Lamet.

With one out, Francisco Lindor singled and scored on a triple into the right-field corner by Michael Brantley.

One out later, Ramirez belted a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field for his 16th home run, giving Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

Ramirez's home run snapped a streak of 66 consecutive innings at home in which the Indians had not gone deep. In their last nine home games prior to Thursday, the Indians had been out-homered 14-1.

The Indians added two more runs in the third inning on sacrifice flies by Chisenhall and Encarnacion to make it 5-0.

Tomlin retired the first 12 batters he faced before Hunter Renfroe led off the fifth inning with a double. Renfroe went to third on a single by Cory Spangenberg. A double by Erick Aybar scored Renfroe and moved Spangenberg to third.

Carlos Asuaje flied out for the first out, but a sacrifice fly by Allen Cordoba scored Spangenberg to cut the Cleveland lead to 5-2.

Following Aybar's double, Tomlin retired nine batters in a row.

"He moved the ball around. Changed speeds. Worked quick. Commanded the zone. He did a really good job," said Mills.

"He could throw any pitch in any count," Green said. "And I think our guys were a little overanxious to do something. We couldn't muster much against him."

The Indians got one of those runs back when Encarnacion led off the fifth inning with a booming home run over the center-field wall to push the lead to 6-2, sending Lamet to the showers.

"He didn't have the velocity or life on his fastball that he normally does," Green said. "His fastball command wasn't good. The ball kept leaking over the middle of the plate."

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona missed his third consecutive game as he remains hospitalized and undergoing tests to determine the cause of his rapid-heartbeat issues. Bench coach Brad Mills continues to be the acting manager. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar made a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday against Indianapolis. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits, all home runs, with four strikeouts and two walks. Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6 due to right shoulder soreness. ... Padres C Austin Hedges sat out a second consecutive game with a stiff neck. ... Padres OF Hunter Renfroe leads all National League rookies with seven outfield assists. Renfroe is tied with Cleveland's Bradley Zimmer for the major league lead in that category.