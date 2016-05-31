Preview: Padres at Mariners

The San Diego Padres look to close a disastrous road trip on a positive note when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. The Padres are 1-6 on the excursion after being pounded 9-3 by the Mariners on Monday in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series that shifts to San Diego on Wednesday.

The Padres have allowed 23 runs in their last three contests and have sunk 12 games below .500 while residing in the basement of the National League West. Seattle halted a three-game skid with Monday’s victory by using two big innings - four runs in the sixth, five in the eighth - to subdue San Diego. Robinson Cano was hitless in three at-bats in the opener but drew a walk to reach base for the 28th consecutive game. Cano surely is salivating at the sight of Padres starter James Shields, as he is batting .411 with five homers, nine doubles, two triples and 16 RBIs in 90 career at-bats against the right-hander, who spent most of his career in the American League.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (2-6, 3.06 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (3-4, 4.33)

Shields has pitched well over the last five weeks, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. He settled for a no-decision in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings against San Francisco. Shields is 5-5 with a 3.60 ERA in 18 career starts against Seattle and has served up five homers to Adam Lind in 54 at-bats.

Iwakuma has recorded back-to-back victories, giving up three runs in each of the outings. He didn’t issue a walk in Wednesday’s win over Oakland for the first time this season - he has passed out 17 after walking just 21 in each of the previous two campaigns. Iwakuma has been roughed up at home this year, going 1-2 with a 5.55 ERA in four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager hit a two-run blast on Monday to end his 11-game homerless streak.

2. San Diego 2B Yangervis Solarte is 8-for-24 with three homers and seven RBIs during the road trip.

3. Seattle RF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-4 with one RBI in the opener and is batting .354 with three homers and 12 RBIs over his last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Padres 4