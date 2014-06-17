Mariners 6, Padres 1: Robinson Cano and Jesus Montero each belted two-run homers while rookie Roenis Elias was dominant over seven innings as host Seattle swept the first half of a four-game home-and-home series with San Diego.

Kyle Seager added a late two-run double and James Jones posted his second three-hit game in eight days for the Mariners, who have won three straight following a five-game skid. Elias (6-5) did not walk a batter for the first time in 15 career outings and improved to 3-1 in June, allowing a run on three hits while striking out six.

Rene Rivera homered for the second time in three starts, but Everth Cabrera and Chase Headley were the only other Padres to reach base against Elias. Eric Stults (2-9) dropped his sixth straight decision, giving up four runs (three earned) and six hits while throwing 102 pitches over five frames.

Rivera put San Diego on the board in the top of the second inning as he crushed a 1-1 fastball into the second deck in left. Cole Gillespie reached with one out in the bottom half when Padres first baseman Tommy Medica dropped a routine throw from third baseman Headley, and Montero made the Padres pay four pitches later by driving a low changeup over the fence in left.

After yielding a pair of singles following Montero’s first home run of the season, Stults rebounded by retiring eight straight until Jones singled to begin the fifth and Cano brought him home two batters later with his second home run in 119 at-bats this season at home. Seattle tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh as five straight Mariners reached base against Tim Stauffer with two outs, highlighted by Seager’s bloop to shallow left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mariners improved to 16-9 in day games, tying the Cincinnati Reds for the third-best mark in the majors. … San Diego fell to 3-12 in June and has scored fewer than two runs a major league-worst 23 times, including eight times this month. … Stults, who has been given two runs of support or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts, is winless in his last nine road outings.