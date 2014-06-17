Mariners top Padres as teams mourn Gwynn

SEATTLE -- Chris Young finally got a chance to pitch against the San Diego Padres on Monday, but earning a victory for the Seattle Mariners didn’t feel as sweet as it might have on any other night.

The former Padre allowed just four hits in the Mariners’ 5-1 win but wasn’t in a celebratory mood afterward.

“Any emotion I might have had pitching against them disappeared this morning with the news of Tony (Gwynn) passing,” Young said, referring to the death of the 54-year-old Hall of Famer and longtime Padre. “I‘m just grateful I had the opportunity to work with him and to get to know him.”

Gwynn’s passing after a battle with salivary gland cancer cast a pall over baseball Monday, and no team felt it harder than the Padres. However, San Diego manager Bud Black said after the game that the emotions of the day weren’t a major factor in how his team played.

“It’s always tough when something like this happens,” Black said. “But players play.”

Young’s pitching and the hot bat of Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager made the game a rout from the early going. Seager, who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs the previous day, drove in three more runs with a first-inning homer as the Mariners (36-34) jumped on San Diego starter Tyson Ross.

Young (6-4) pitched six shutout innings, allowing just four hits. He was making his first career start against the Padres, for whom he spent 2006 through 2010.

“I‘m sure it was a really tough night for their organization,” said Young, who still lives in San Diego during the offseason. “It can’t be easy to go out and play. They’re a better team than what we saw tonight.”

San Diego (29-41) lost for the seventh time in eight games while scratching out just five hits. The Padres were on their way to being shut out for the fourth time this month before designated hitter Carlos Quentin led off the ninth inning with a solo home run.

The Padres were held to two runs or fewer for the ninth time in 14 games this month.

Ross was touched up for five runs in the first two innings but settled down to blank the Mariners over the rest of his 5 2/3-inning outing. He allowed seven hits and five runs while striking out six and issuing a season-high seven walks.

“He got off on the wrong foot as far as where to put his fastball, and the slider was in and out,” Black said.

Seager went 1-for-2 with two walks. In back-to-back wins over the Texas Rangers and the Padres, Seager is 5-for-6 with six RBIs.

“He’s swinging the bat pretty good,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Mariners center fielder James Jones stole three bases and scored twice.

Seattle used two home runs to jump out to a 5-0 lead in the early going. Seager and shortstop Brad Miller each went deep in the first two innings as the Mariners piled on Ross.

Seager hit a 3-0 pitch over the right-field fence for a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Miller added a one-out solo shot in the second inning, and then second baseman Robinson Cano pitched in with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-0.

Before Monday’s game, Safeco Field gave a two-minute video tribute and observed a moment of silence for Gwynn. His jersey number, 19, was carved into the dirt behind third base, and the Padres had a Gwynn jersey dangling from a hanger in the visiting dugout.

“The Mariners, obviously, were thinking the things we were thinking,” Black said. “Even though they’re away from San Diego, I thought the Mariners did a nice job putting Tony out there.”

NOTES: Seattle 1B Logan Morrison was back in the lineup Monday, one day after requiring five stitches to a gash above his left eye. He went 1-for-3 with a walk. Morrison was hurt when the bat he smashed against a dugout wall Sunday split and bounced back into his forehead. ... Mariners 1B Justin Smoak (quad) ran before the game and said afterward that he expects to be ready for a June 26 return from the disabled list. ... The Mariners and Padres play Monday night and Tuesday afternoon in Seattle, and then they renew acquaintances in San Diego on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.