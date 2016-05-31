Bradley, Goldschmidt lead D-backs past Padres

PHOENIX -- For Archie Bradley, the third time was more than the charm. It was the best professional outing of his two-year career.

Arizona right-hander Bradley struck out a career-high nine while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time in his career and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and two RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Sunday.

“First off, it’s a team win,” Bradley said. “That’s the most important thing. I know I am going to get a chance to stay for a little bit. I want to prove it and earn my spot and show these guys I can go out every fifth day and take the ball and give them a chance to win.”

Bradley was recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier Sunday for his third start this season, but this time he will stay in the rotation after injuries to starters Shelby Miller and Rubby De La Rosa created room.

Bradley (2-0) gave up four hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings and retired 15 of 16 batters after Jon Jay’s one-out single in the third inning. He left after a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Brett Wallace in the eighth, his only walk. He threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of 27 batters.

“I don’t care what my velocity was today,” Bradley said. “I don’t want to know. I’ve kind of scrapped caring how hard I throw and more about location and the accuracy of where the pitch is going. I’ve noticed whether it is 94 (mph) or 91, it does have a little more zip on it. It has a little more later on.”

Goldschmidt’s two-run double capped a five-run second inning for a 6-1 lead off Padres left-hander Drew Pomeranz (4-5), who had given up only three earned runs in 31 innings in five previous May starts.

Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed had two hits and Chris Owings homered for Arizona (23-29), which won its second straight after a four-game losing streak.

Alexei Ramirez homered for the Padres (20-31), who have lost six of their last seven.

Brad Ziegler pitched around a one-out hit batter for his ninth save, his 37th in a row. It is the longest active streak in the majors.

“He was outstanding,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Bradley. “It’s something to build on. Good fastball. Good life. Jumped on guys. He can be really, really good. It’s good to see. Are we surprised? No. It’s a good example of player development.”

Pomeranz, who entered with an 0.87 May ERA, gave up six runs in five innings. He struck out nine, one short of his season high, and walked four.

Owings led off the five-run second inning with his second homer of the season for a 2-1 lead before Chris Herrmann walked and Ahmed singled to center. Bradley was credited with a single when first baseman Wil Myers made a late throw to first on a bunt attempt. Herrmann scored for a 3-1 lead.

Ahmed beat the throw to the plate on Gosselin’s grounder to second base, and Goldschmidt lined a double over right fielder Matt Kemp’s head to make it 6-1.

“I guess I was due for one of those crazy innings,” Pomeranz said. “They had a good approach that inning. They were sitting on some good pitches and picked some good pitches to hit.”

Yangervis Solarte doubled and scored on Christian Bethancourt’s single for the Padres’ first run in the second inning. Solarte had five hits in the three-game series, two doubles and two homers.

“If you think about that second inning, kind of where the game was going, you don’t need to make the heroes’ play at the plate,” San Diego manager Andy Green said. “You just need to get the out when he bunts. As the inning developed it kind of forced us to make more aggressive choices and that kind of spun out of control.”

Ramirez homered in the sixth inning to make it 6-2.

Wallace scored after Jay’s double and Myers’ RBI groundout in the eighth inning.

NOTES: San Diego RHP Cesar Vargas (elbow soreness) was placed on the disabled list Sunday morning after giving up seven runs on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. LHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill the roster spot. RHP Colin Rea is the top candidate to fill that spot in the rotation Thursday against Seattle, Padres manager Andy Green said. Rea is eligible return from El Paso that day. ... Arizona RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room on the roster for Sunday starter RHP Archie Bradley. Arizona optioned OF Peter O‘Brien to Reno after the game to make room for LHP Edwin Escobar, who is to start Monday.