Mariners smack five homers in rout of Padres

SEATTLE -- A brief power outage knocked out the lights in parts of Safeco Field following Tuesday afternoon's baseball game. An overworked scoreboard may have been the culprit.

The Seattle Mariners pounded five of the game's eight home runs in a 16-4 rout of San Diego. Ex-Padre Seth Smith homered twice for the Mariners, who scored 13 runs with two out.

The first 10 of those two-out runs came at the expense of Padres veteran James Shields (2-7), who lasted just 2 2/3 innings. Position players Christian Bethancourt and Alexi Amarista combined to pitch a scoreless eighth inning for San Diego.

"If I beared down and get those (third) outs, it's a whole different ball game," Shields said. "They might not score any runs."

The Mariners pounded the ball all afternoon. Seattle totaled 14 hits and set season highs for runs and homers. Shields said "it didn't affect me" when he took a hard grounder off his right leg in the second inning.

"Just kind of one of those days," Shields said. "That's a good hitting team over there. I didn't do my job today."

Seattle led 16-0 after scoring in each of the first five innings. San Diego manager Alex Green sent Shields back to the mound after a six-run second inning made the score 7-0.

"You have such a belief in James Shields," Green said. "He's shown the ability to battle out of some difficult, tight situations. You want to give him some latitude."

Kyle Seager keyed a six-run second inning with a three-run homer. Smith blasted another three-run bomb to chase Shields in the third. Franklin Gutierrez hit a solo shot in the fourth, Smith had a solo blast in the fifth, and later that inning, Adam Lind drilled a two-run homer.

"Scoring runs is definitely fun," Seager said, "and winning games is even more fun."

The Mariners have won two in a row and eight of 12. The Padres have dropped four straight and eight of nine.

"Everyone's kind of pressing now," said Shields, who tied a career high of 10 earned runs allowed in one game.

Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma (4-4) retired the first 12 batters before yielding three homers and four runs in seven innings of work.

"He threw the ball great," Seager said.

Safeco Field has a reputation as a pitchers' ballpark, but Lind said the ball travels well on warm afternoons.

"At night, it's a different story," Lind said.

NOTES: After playing two day games in Seattle, the Mariners and Padres play night games in San Diego on Wednesday and Thursday. Mariners manager Scott Servais asked players to travel in attire that reflects where they were raised. Wisconsin native Servais showed the way by Servais by paying tribute to the NFL's Green Bay Packers with a green-and-yellow wardrobe topped (literally) by a "Cheesehead" hat that resembles a giant chunk of cheese. "We've got guys from six different countries," Servais said. "Very diverse, so let's have some fun with it." ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano owns the longest active streak in the majors for reaching base safely (29 games). Cano was the only player in Seattle's starting batting lineup who did not get a hit Tuesday, but he walked his first times up (once with the bases loaded) and scored twice before coming out of the game after flying out in the fifth inning. ... OF Matt Kemp served as the designated hitter in the interleague game. Kemp, the Padres' highest-paid player at $21,750,000, hit his team-leading 13th home run with San Diego trailing 16-2 in the sixth inning. ... James Shields blamed part of his trouble on falling behind in the count. He threw 41 strikes and 38 balls. ... The Mariners' third consecutive day game drew 16,815 in brilliant sunshine.