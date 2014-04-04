Preview: Padres at Marlins

The Miami Marlins looked like a team that could surprise some people with a strong opening series against the Colorado Rockies. The Marlins will attempt to keep things streaking in their favor when they welcome another National League West foe in the San Diego Padres on Friday. Miami took three of four in the season-opening series and benefited from timely hitting and a bullpen that allowed one run in the four contests.

The Padres dropped two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers to open their season, totaling six runs in the three games. San Diego will need to pick up the pace offensively to hang with the Marlins, who have the middle of the order producing in the first week. Giancarlo Stanton and Casey McGehee have combined for 15 RBIs out of the Nos. 3 and 4 spots in the order and Marcell Ozuna and Adeiny Hechavarria got off to strong starts as well. Padres slugger Chase Headley is just 1-for-12 to begin the campaign.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (2013: 11-13, 3.93 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (2013: 5-10, 4.41)

Stults got his first chance at a full season in the starting rotation last year and rewarded San Diego with 203 2/3 solid innings. The 34-year-old issued only 40 walks in those 33 starts and is at his best when he commands the strike zone. Stults struggled in that area in two starts against Miami in 2013, issuing four walks in 10 total innings while allowing seven runs - six earned - and 14 hits to post a 1-1 record.

Koehler won the No. 5 rotation spot by posting a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings during spring training after an up-and-down rookie campaign in 2013. The 27-year-old struggled through the summer last year before closing strong with a 3.14 ERA in five September starts. Koehler made one relief appearance against the Padres last season before joining the rotation and allowed one run over two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko is 0-for-10 with six strikeouts.

2. Marlins closer Steve Cishek has converted 31 straight saves dating back to last season.

3. San Diego took the series 4-3 in 2013 but dropped three of four in Miami.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Marlins 2