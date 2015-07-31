Preview: Padres at Marlins

Coming off their best and most dramatic comeback win of the season, the San Diego Padres continue their 10-game road trip when they open a three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Friday. The Padres erased a six-run deficit in Thursday’s 8-7 victory over the New York Mets, getting a go-ahead three-run homer from Justin Upton with two outs in the ninth.

San Diego has won 10 of its last 14, including a three-game home sweep of Miami last week in which it held the Marlins to a combined four runs. Upton is among a number of Padres being mentioned in trade talks in advance of Friday’s deadline. Miami sent pitcher Mat Latos and first baseman Michael Morse to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal, receiving three Class A pitchers in return. The Marlins’ offense has been non-existent during a 1-5 slide, scoring two runs or fewer in each of the losses.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (6-9, 4.58 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (4-7, 3.86)

Kennedy, who also has been linked to multiple trades, has turned in a pair of strong performances in winning both his starts since the All-Star break. The 30-year-old limited the Marlins to one run over six innings last time out to improve to 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA in seven career starts against them. Kennedy, who has not allowed more than three earned runs in 10 straight starts, is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA on the road.

Phelps has lost all three starts since returning to the rotation, but has deserved a better fate after surrendering a combined six runs in the three defeats. He came out on the short end of a 3-1 decision to Kennedy and the Padres last time out despite permitting two runs and six hits over six innings. Phelps, seeking his first win since June 16, is 2-2 with a 3.15 ERA in nine appearances (six starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Derek Norris was 5-for-5 with a grand slam Thursday after going 4-for-36 in his previous 10 games.

2. Marlins OF Christian Yelich has multiple hits in five of his last 10 games.

3. Padres RHP Craig Kimbrel became the second pitcher to register at least 30 saves in each of his first five full seasons.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Marlins 3