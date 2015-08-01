Preview: Padres at Marlins

The San Diego Padres were rumored to be the busiest team in the league on the final day of the trading deadline but, stunningly, they opted to stand pat. “Ultimately, we didn’t feel like we got the value that we wanted to get to,” said Padres general manager A.J. Preller, whose club plays the second of a three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

One of the players that San Diego expected to deal, closer Craig Kimbrel, suffered his second blown save in 22 chances when he coughed up a two-out homer to Derek Dietrich in the bottom of the ninth. The Padres (50-53), who managed to pull out an 8-3 victory in 11 innings despite Kimbrel’s rare blemish, have won 11 of their last 15 and moved within three games of the .500 mark for the first time since June 27. Unlike San Diego, the Marlins were busy right up to the deadline, sending right-handed starter Dan Haren to the Chicago Cubs and reliever Sam Dyson to Texas while receiving a pair of prospects back in each deal. Six of the players on Miami’s Opening Day roster were sent packing in the past eight days, which ”will create opportunities for guys to come up here,” manager Dan Jennings said.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (4-7, 4.76 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-4, 4.04)

Despaigne halted a winless drought of nearly two months by beating the Marlins in his last outing, limiting them to one run on only two hits over six innings. The 28-year-old Cuban, who is 2-7 with a 5.28 ERA since going 2-0, 2.95 in April, is seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since April 14-20. Despaigne is also looking to win on the road for the first time since April 20.

Trading starters Haren and Mat Latos paved the way for the recall of Urena, who has spent the past month at Triple-A New Orleans. The 23-year-old Dominican permitted three runs or fewer in six consecutive starts prior to his demotion, but also walked 11 against only seven strikeouts in his last three turns. He pitched a shutout for New Orleans on July 4 before yielding 16 runs (15 earned) in his next four starts for the Zephyrs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres C Derek Norris is 7-for-9 with a homer and five RBIs in the series and 2B Jedd Gyorko is 7-for-12 over his last three games.

2. Dietrich has three homers in the last nine games, which are his only hits in 21 at-bats during that span.

3. San Diego added depth to its bullpen Friday by acquiring LHP Marc Rzepczynski from Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Marlins 3