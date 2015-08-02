Preview: Padres at Marlins

Jose Fernandez can become only the third pitcher in major-league history to win his first 16 decisions at home when the Miami Marlins wrap up a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Making his sixth start since returning from Tommy John surgery, Fernandez is 15-0 with a 1.19 ERA in 23 career starts at Marlins Park.

Aside from a chance to tie LaMarr Hoyt and Johnny Allen in the record books, Fernandez will be trying to help Miami avoid a three-game series sweep. The Marlins have lost four in a row overall and five straight to San Diego over the last nine days to drop a season-worst 20 games below .500. Conversely, the resurgent Padres have won four consecutive contests and seven of their last eight to draw within one game of the .500 mark for the first time since June 14. Derek Norris delivered a run-scoring double for San Diego on Saturday and is 8-for-13 with six RBIs over his last three games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (8-4, 3.77 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (4-0, 2.53)

Shields won his first seven decisions, including four away from home, but he has recorded only one victory in his last 10 starts and is seeking his first road win since May 24. He pitched well in his last outing, allowing three runs in seven innings of a shutout loss to the New York Mets, and has yielded only four runs over his last three turns. Shields is 6-2 with a 3.45 ERA versus Miami but must be wary of Dee Gordon (3-for-4) and Martin Prado (4-for-8).

Fernandez overcame a season-high four walks to remain unbeaten on the season, limiting Washington to one run and four hits over six innings. It marked the fifth quality start in as many outings for the 23-year-old Cuban, who has not surrendered a home run since his season debut. Fernandez’s 2014 season ended following a start at San Diego, but he has held the Padres scoreless on five hits in 14 2/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte is 12-for-31 with three doubles, two triples and five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Marlins LHP Chris Reed pitched two scoreless innings in his major-league debut Saturday, allowing one hit and throwing 11 of 12 pitches for strikes.

3. Padres RF Matt Kemp has four two-hit performances in his last eight contests, with three coming against Miami.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Padres 2