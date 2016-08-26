Preview: Padres at Marlins

Jarred Cosart will face the team that sent him packing at the trade deadline when the San Diego Padres visit the Miami Marlins on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Cosart will look to dent the postseason hopes of the Marlins, who are 1 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the National League.

Taking the mound for Miami on Friday will be converted reliever David Phelps, who was shifted to the starting rotation following the trade of Cosart. A more pressing concern for Miami is an offense that has failed to put up more than three runs in five straight games. Martin Prado is 2-for-21 over the last five contests for the Marlins, who stranded 24 runners and managed a total of five runs in dropping two of three games to visiting Kansas City. San Diego, coming off a three-game sweep at home by the Chicago Cubs, is 23-40 away from home as it kicks off a nine-game road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.54 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (7-6, 2.28)

Cosart is still seeking his first win as he prepares to make his ninth start this season, but he is coming off a pair of strong outings. The 26-year-old struck out a season-high seven and gave up one run and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings versus Arizona in his fifth straight no-decision last Friday. In 14 appearances (13 starts) at Marlins Park, he is 2-4 with a 2.49 ERA while giving up two homers in 79 2/3 innings.

Phelps has pitched deeper into the game in each of his four starts, going six scoreless innings while striking out nine and allowing two hits at Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has permitted a total of three runs in his four starts and registered 17 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings while notching back-to-back victories. Phelps owns a 0-1 record and 3.75 ERA in three appearances (two starts) versus San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) spoke to the media for the first time since his injury, saying he hopes to return before the end of the season.

2. Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte is 1-for-15 over the past four contests.

3. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki is 2-for-18 in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Padres 3