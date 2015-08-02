Hechavarria walk-off leads Marlins over Padres

MIAMI -- At least for a day, Adeiny Hechavarria made the Miami Marlins’ pain go away.

Hechavarria had the first walk-off hit of his major league career and the first walk-off homer of his life as Miami overcame a blown save chance by A.J. Ramos to defeat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Sunday at Marlins Park.

In the top of the ninth, Ramos blew Jose Fernandez’s chance at a major league record for wins at the start of a career by a starting pitcher. Fernandez got a no-decision and can still get the record in his next start.

Then, with one out in the bottom of the ninth and runners on first and second, Hechavarria lined a three-run homer to left-center. It was his fifth homer of the season, and it came on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Brandon Maurer (7-4).

“I was just looking for a hit -- broken bat, a bunt, anything,” said Hechavarria, the Marlins’ shortstop, said in Spanish. “I have never decided a game in that way, at any level of baseball. It resulted in a home run without me looking for it, and I‘m excited.”

Miami (43-62) snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Marlins led 2-0 with one out in the ninth when Padres shortstop Alexi Amarista pulled a two-run homer to right field. Amarista came into the game hitting just .196 with two homers.

That homer ruined things for Fernandez. In 24 career starts at Marlins Park, Fernandez has a 1.15 ERA. Had he won, he would have tied Johnny Allen (1932-33) and LaMarr Hoyt (1980-82) as the only major league pitchers since 1900 to have won the first 16 decisions of their career.

However, Fernandez is the only one of those three to have earned his wins exclusively as a starting pitcher.

Fernandez struck out 10 batters in six innings Sunday, allowing four hits and two walks. He threw 112 pitches, the most he has thrown since he came back from Tommy John surgery on July 2.

“He is competitive,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said of Fernandez. “His stuff is top five, top 10 in the league.”

Fernandez threw 94 pitches through five innings when Marlins manager Dan Jennings somewhat surprisingly decided to let him return to the mound for the sixth.

Fernandez said he asked Jennings to allow him to pitch the sixth.

”I was fully confident,“ Jennings said. ”Jose is a straight-shooter. He’s a competitor, and you know he never wants to come out. At the same time, you could see in his face ...

”We’re going to use a common-sense approach with him. If he labors, then it’s time to get him out.

But you knew where he was and reading his eyes that he was hungry to go back out there. And I thought the sixth was his cleanest and most efficient inning.”

Before Ramos’ collapse, Fernandez got relief help from Bryan Morris, Carter Capps and Mike Dunn. But Capps left the game due to stiffness in his right elbow and will have an MRI on Monday.

Capps, though, said after the game that he does not believe this is a serious injury.

The Padres (51-54) had their four-game win streak snapped. Starter James Shields allowed two runs in six innings and escaped with a no-decision after Amarista’s homer.

San Diego had a pair of major opportunities to get to Fernandez. The Padres loaded the bases in the first inning, but Fernandez got out of the jam by getting catcher Derek Norris to pop out to shortstop.

In the fifth, Amarista hit a leadoff triple. But he was stranded when Fernandez struck out Shields, center fielder Will Venable flew out to shallow right and third baseman Yangervis Solarte struck out.

Fernandez also worked around a two-out, two-base error by first baseman Justin Bour in the sixth, striking out Norris on his final pitch of the day.

Miami scored twice in the first inning. Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, who doesn’t have much power anymore at age 41, surprised Venable by driving a ball over his head. Venable was justifiably playing shallow against a player who has just two homers the past two seasons.

Next up, Marlins second baseman Miguel Rojas, playing for a resting Dee Gordon, tried to bunt Suzuki to third. When that failed, Rojas hit a 1-2 pitch to center for an RBI double. Rojas eventually scored on left fielder Derek Dietrich’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Padres tied it in the ninth on Amarista’s second career ninth-inning homer. His first was a go-ahead grand slam in 2012 against Houston’s Brett Myers. That was also Amarista’s first major league homer of any kind.

Amarista also hit a late-game homer last year in Marlins Park, where he took Nate Eovaldi deep.

“I wasn’t thinking of that,” Amarista said. “I was just trying to get a good swing and put the ball in play.”

NOTES: Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who entered Sunday third in the NL batting race (.330 average), was given a rest. ... The Marlins had a 2.79 ERA in July, the third-best month in franchise history. ... For the season, Miami’s bullpen ranks fourth in the NL with a 3.23 ERA. ... The Marlins wrap up their nine-game homestand by hosting the New York Mets Monday through Wednesday. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross and his brother, Washington’s Joe Ross, gave up homers this week to Mets 1B Lucas Duda. The last hitter to homer off two brothers in one week was Alex Rodriguez, who victimized Livan and El Duque Hernandez in 2007. ... ESPN ranked all major league teams on how well they did before Friday’s trade deadline. The Padres, criticized for not being active enough, ranked 26th. The Marlins, criticized for not extracting any top prospects in return for the veterans they traded, were 30th. ... The Padres conclude their 10-game road trip Monday through Thursday in Milwaukee.