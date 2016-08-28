Richard helps Padres shut out Marlins

MIAMI -- The playoff-contending Miami Marlins were shut out on Saturday night for the second time in five days, this time by the lowly San Diego Padres.

In addition, Miami announced after the game that Andrew Cashner, the pitcher the Marlins acquired from the Padres on July 29 in a seven-player deal, will not make Sunday's scheduled start due to a finger blister.

It was that kind of night for Miami as San Diego's Clayton Richard pitched seven scoreless innings to win his first game of the year and Ryan Schimpf slugged a home run to lead the Padres to a 1-0 win at Marlins Park.

"Cashner has that finger thing," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We were hoping it was going to heal, but it stayed tender. We will push him back. We don't have to rush him."

The Marlins called up left-hander Justin Nicolino from Triple-A New Orleans to start Sunday's game, and they sent down left-handed reliever Hunter Cervenka to the same team.

Nicolino has made 12 starts in the majors in each of the past two seasons, inspiring little confidence so far. He had a 4.01 ERA in 2015 and 5.57 this season.

The Marlins (67-62) lost a chance to gain a game on the St. Louis Cardinals (68-60), who lead the race for the final wild-card spot. The Cardinals lost 3-2 to the Oakland A's.

Meanwhile, the Padres (54-75), who have long been out of the playoff chase, have a chance to win this three-game series when it concludes on Sunday.

Schimpf's homer, which came on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth inning, was his 16th this season - all of them since July 1. He pulled a 96-mph Jose Urena fastball over the fence in right-center.

No NL player has more homers since July 1 than Schimpf. He is already in fifth place in Padres history in single-season homers by a rookie.

"It's kind of been there since I was little," Schimpf said of his power. "I don't know why. ... I've had a lot of good coaches."

Miami's loss came despite a stellar performance by third baseman Martin Prado, who went 4-for-4 to raise his batting average to .323. Since June 25, Prado is hitting .402 at Marlins Park (39-for-97). He also has a team-high four four-hit games this season.

Padres center fielder Travis Jankowski went 0-for-4 and had his 24-game streak of reaching base stopped. It was the longest such streak this year by a Padres player.

Miami stranded eight runners. The Marlins got the first two runners on base in the first, had a leadoff double by Prado in the third and leadoff hits in the fourth and eighth innings.

Richard (1-3) worked around eight hits and one walk, striking out three to earn his first win since Sept. 17, 2015, at Pittsburgh.

"He wants a shot at the rotation next year," Padres manager Andy Green said of Richard, who has a 3.51 ERA this season. "He's making his case very well. He was outstanding. His sinker worked really well tonight. He's getting better.

"There was a lot of foresight from the front office to bring him in (from the Chicago Cubs)."

After Richard departed, the Padres used three relievers -- Jose Dominguez, who gave up a hit to the only batter he faced, former Marlins left-hander Brad Hand, who pitched a scoreless eighth, and Kevin Quackenbush, who earned the seventh save of his career and his first since 2014.

Padres closer Brandon Maurer was unavailable after throwing 38 pitches, blowing a save chance and taking a loss to the Marlins on Friday night.

Urena (2-5) took the loss despite striking out a career-high six batters. He allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, making just the one mistake to Schimpf.

"The guy is a good low-ball hitter," Mattingly said of Schimpf. "That's his strength. The ball was not a bad pitch, on the outer half."

NOTES: Padres 1B Wil Myers stole his 23rd base, the most in the majors for a player at his position. ... With the Padres starting a lefty pitcher, Miami rested lefty-hitting 2B Dee Gordon, replacing him with Robert Andino. ... RF Oswaldo Arcia, who went 0-for-2 earlier this week in his very brief Marlins career, started for the Padres. The Marlins designated him for assignment on Thursday, and the Padres became his fourth team this season. The Padres made room by optioning INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan to Triple-A El Paso. ... Padres LHP Christian Friedrich, who is 4-10 with eight straight losses, will skip his next start but is available out of the bullpen. ... Padres RHP Brandon Morrow, whose wife Lily had their first child on Saturday, is expected back from paternity leave for San Diego's next series, which begins Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves.