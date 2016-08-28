Perdomo, Padres deal Marlins disappointing loss

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins got a double dose of Luis.

In fact, "double" was the word of the day as the Marlins, in contention for an NL wild-card berth, concluded a disappointing 2-4 homestand by hitting into a club record six double plays.

Rookie Luis Perdomo pitched the first complete game of his career and Luis Sardinas had the go-ahead RBI double as the San Diego Padres defeated Miami 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Padres manager Andy Green said the 23-year-old Perdomo, who had never pitched above Class A before he was claimed in the Rule 5 Draft this past December, didn't have that quality sinker when he arrived in San Diego.

But he has it now.

"He varies it in speed from 91 to 97 (mph), and it has serious movement," Green said. "You get responses from the some of the best hitters in the game ... Edwin Encarnacion said it was one of the best sinkers he has seen in his life. There are guys who face him and feel very uncomfortable at the plate.

"It has to do with the depth of his sinker. He still hasn't completely harnessed it yet. Sometimes it runs horizontally instead of diving, but he is getting closer and closer."

Perdomo's complete game was the first for any Padres pitcher since Tyson Ross did it last year on June 20. The six double plays are a record for the Padres in a nine-inning game.

The Marlins (67-63) lost two of three games to San Diego (55-75). The Marlins are 10-15 in August. And with just three games left in August, Sunday's loss clinched Miami's first losing month of the season.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked about potential lineup changes for the upcoming four-game series that starts Monday at the New York Mets.

"I could do it," Mattingly said. "We could throw it in a hat and spin it around and hope magic pops out."

Mattingly's frustration centered on the Marlins' inability to solve Perdomo (7-7), who has the best ground-ball rate (59 percent) of any NL pitcher with at least 100 innings this year.

Perdomo, who threw 99 pitches, got just two fly outs and three strikeouts. The rest of his outs came on ground balls. The Dominican Republic native allowed six hits, three walks and one run, lowering his ERA from 6.24 to 5.84.

"The sinker I had before didn't move like this one now," said Perdomo, agreeing with his manager. "I've worked hard in the bullpen, and it has turned out to be my best pitch."

Justin Nicolino (2-6), recalled from Triple-A New Orleans just in time for Sunday's game after scheduled starter Andrew Cashner was scratched with a finger blister, took the loss. Nicolino allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the second on doubles by J.T. Realmuto and Xavier Scruggs, who earned the two-out RBI by jumping on the first pitch.

San Diego went ahead 2-1 in the fourth. Left fielder Alex Dickerson, who was inserted into the lineup only after first baseman Wil Myers was a late scratch, hit a ground-rule double to right and scored on Ryan Schimpf's triple.

Schimpf was thrown out at the plate on a grounder to shortstop by Adam Rosales. But after Rosales stole second, he scored on Sardinas' double.

The Padres extended their lead to 3-1 in the sixth. Schimpf was hit by a Nicolino pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs and a 3-2 pitch, Rosales singled to left, scoring Schimpf from second.

With Perdomo controlling the Marlins, Miami was unable to rally from there.

"It's a loss," Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon said. "We have to turn the page."

NOTES: Padres 1B Wil Myers (stomach virus) was scratched minutes before the start of the game. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria, a stellar fielder, was rested in favor of Miguel Rojas. Hechavarria's career OPS is .635 but it's .559 this August, his worst month of the year. He also has a .723 road OPS this year but just .524 at home. ... Padres CF Travis Jankowski's 24-game streak of reaching base, which was stopped on Saturday, was the second longest in the majors this year among rookies. Jankowski leads all major league rookies this year in steals, ranks second in walks and fifth in runs. ... The Marlins open a seven-game trip on Monday with the first of four against the New York Mets, their rivals in the NL wild-card race. ... The Padres are off on Monday and then start a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.