Preview: Padres at Mets

The San Diego Padres look to get into the win column on their eight-game road trip when they visit the New York Mets for the opener of their three-game set on Friday. San Diego’s trek got off to a dismal start as it scored a total of five runs while being swept in a three-game series at Philadelphia. The Padres have lost four straight overall and eight of 10 this month, and their woes can be attributed to an anemic offense - the club is last in the majors in hits, runs, average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

San Diego hasn’t won a season series against New York since 2009, losing four of seven games each of the last four campaigns. The Padres may be catching the Mets at the right time as New York has lost eight of its last nine contests - including a 5-1 setback to Milwaukee on Thursday that lasted 13 innings and included a three-minute rain delay. The Mets also have struggled offensively of late, managing just six singles in Thursday’s marathon and scoring only two runs over their last 24 innings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-5, 2.13 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (5-5, 4.31)

A three-week stint on the disabled list due to elbow soreness did nothing to slow down Cashner, who yielded a pair of hits over six scoreless innings in his return on Saturday but was forced to settle for a no-decision. The 27-year-old is 0-4 over his last six outings despite allowing more than two earned runs just once in that span. Cashner has made five relief appearances against the Mets in his career, giving up two runs and three hits over 6 2/3 frames.

Colon has righted the ship since a three-start stretch in early May during which he surrendered a total of 17 runs (16 earned) and 28 hits over 17 1/3 innings. The portly 41-year-old Dominican has gone 3-0 while yielding fewer than three earned runs in each of his last four outings. Colon is 1-2 with one shutout and a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cashner has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season, serving up just two home runs in 63 1/3 innings.

2. New York could be without RHP Jenrry Mejia, who left Thursday’s game with back stiffness.

3. The Padres are 21-4 when scoring at least four runs.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Padres 2