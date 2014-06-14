Preview: Padres at Mets

The New York Mets hope the Fountain of Youth still flows when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. “Anytime they need me there, I‘m always going to be ready to play the game,” 40-year-old Bobby Abreu told reporters after going 4-for-4 - his first four-hit contest since May 30, 2011 - with two RBIs and two runs scored in New York’s 6-2 victory Friday. Abreu will likely be in the lineup for the fourth straight game as Curtis Granderson remains day-to-day while nursing a sore left calf, and the producer of 2,460 career hits tries to provide another spark for a team which has won only twice in its last 10 contests.

San Diego, which is last in the majors in runs scored, has recorded seven in the first four contests of its eight-game road trip. The Padres have lost five straight games after being shut down by 41-year-old Bartolo Colon, who retired 18 straight batters following Rene Rivera’s homer in the second inning. The Padres’ Jesse Hahn was called up from Double-A San Antonio to make his second major-league start and opposes Zack Wheeler, who is coming off his shortest outing of 2014.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jesse Hahn (0-1, 9.82 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (2-6, 4.19)

Hahn hopes his second try against major-league hitters goes better than the first, when he yielded four runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on June 3. The 24-year-old Connecticut native was returned to San Antonio, where he yielded one earned run in 5 2/3 frames Monday as the reliever-turned-starter continues to build more stamina. Hahn was a teammate of Mets right-hander Matt Harvey at Fitch High School in Groton, Conn. - about 120 miles from New York’s Citi Field.

Wheeler allowed four runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 6-4 loss at San Francisco on Sunday and has lost four of his last five decisions. The 24-year-old Georgia native, though, was 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA in his three previous turns - all quality starts. Wheeler, who has permitted 71 hits and struck out 75 in 73 innings this season, struck out a career-high 12 while yielding one run and seven hits in his only start against San Diego, but did not get a decision in New York’s 4-1 victory last Aug. 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets manager Terry Collins said RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) is “fine,” although he said he doesn’t know when his closer will be ready to pitch again.

2. San Diego is 21-4 when scoring four or more runs this season.

3. The Padres (19-0) and the Marlins (24-0) are the only teams in the majors not to lose when leading after seven innings this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Padres 2