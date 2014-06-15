Preview: Padres at Mets

After turning the tables by rendering an opponent powerless at the plate, the San Diego Padres vie for a series victory when they conclude their three-game set against the host New York Mets on Sunday. Chase Headley homered and drove in a pair of runs as San Diego snapped a season-high five-game losing skid with a 5-0 triumph on Saturday. The light-hitting Padres, who matched their scoring output from the previous three games combined, aren’t used to that type of production as they rest in last place in the majors in runs and batting average as well as on-base and slugging percentage.

New York mustered an infield single to lead off the first inning and a blooper against a pronounced shift in the ninth as its only hits en route to falling for the ninth time in 11 games. Daniel Murphy was not responsible for either single and saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday. Murphy is just 2-for-10 in his career versus Sunday starter Ian Kennedy.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports (San Diego), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (5-7, 3.63 ERA) vs. Mets RH Daisuke Matsuzaka (3-0, 2.95)

Kennedy saw his season-best three-game winning streak come to a halt after yielding five runs on seven hits in as many innings in a 5-2 setback to Philadelphia on Tuesday. The 29-year-old looks to rebound versus the Mets, against whom he has enjoyed considerable success - save for his last outing. Kennedy permitted three homers and five runs total in 4 2/3 innings to drop to 4-1 in his career versus New York.

Matsuzaka authored his best outing of the season on Tuesday, when he allowed one run on three hits in six innings en route to a 6-2 triumph over Milwaukee. Despite an unbeaten record, the 33-year-old Japan native has struggled with his control by allowing 28 walks in 39 2/3 innings. Matsuzaka won his lone career appearance versus San Diego, yielding one run and five walks in six innings while striking out nine.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego LF Seth Smith is 4-for-4 with a homer in his career versus Matsuzaka.

2. Mets OF Curtis Granderson made his second pinch-hitting appearance in three games on Saturday as he nurses a strained calf.

3. The Padres placed LHP Troy Patton on the 15-day disabled list with severe shoulder pain.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Padres 1