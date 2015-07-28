Preview: Padres at Mets

The New York Mets showed their willingness to buy at the trade deadline over the weekend when they acquired a couple of versatile veteran hitters, each of whom took turns helping them earn a split in their last series. The San Diego Padres may be willing to go from potential sellers to buyers based on their recent performance and how they fare in New York beginning on Tuesday when they open a three-game set with the Mets.

The Mets (51-48) acquired Kelly Johnson and Juan Uribe from Atlanta late Friday night and the pair wasted little time contributing, as the former homered in Saturday’s 15-2 demolition of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the latter delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning on Sunday. New York, which ranks last in the National League in runs, ended Zack Greinke’s 45 2/3-inning scoreless streak with Sunday’s victory to improve to 34-16 at home. San Diego (47-52) went 6-3 during its nine-game homestand to begin the second half of the season, which has at least one key hitter believing the Padres still have a chance to make a move in the standings. “I don’t know what it is, but everyone is kind of vibing. … We’re not too far off. I think this (Mets) series coming up is a big one for us,” outfielder Justin Upton told reporters after Sunday’s win against Miami.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (8-3, 3.77 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (4-5, 2.97)

Shields remained unbeaten over his last four turns, but continued his inefficient ways in a no-decision on Wednesday versus San Francisco, allowing three hits and three walks while tossing 96 pitches over five scoreless innings. The 2011 American League All-Star hasn’t worked more than 5 1/3 frames in any of his last three outings, yet his last trip to the mound was the first time over that span he threw fewer than 100 pitches. Shields has won both of his starts against the Mets, including on June 3 when he yielded two runs in seven innings.

Syndergaard was uncharacteristically wild over five innings in a no-decision in Washington on Wednesday, but managed to hold the Nationals to one run on five hits and a career-high five walks. Despite matching the number of free passes he issued over his previous four turns combined in last week’s outing, the No. 38 overall selection of the 2010 draft has posted a 1.59 ERA over his last five turns. Syndergaard endured the worst of his 13 big-league starts on June 2, taking the loss in San Diego after getting pounded for a career-high seven runs in four innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite going 0-for-4 on Sunday, San Diego LF Matt Kemp is batting .380 with 11 extra-base hits (five homers) and 12 RBIs over his last 14 contests.

2. New York closer Jeurys Familia, who has squandered both of his save opportunities since the break, gave up multiple runs on Sunday for the first time in 50 relief outings dating back to last September.

3. Padres CF Wil Myers (left wrist), who underwent surgery in mid-June to remove a bone spur, will be shut down for the next 2-3 days to consult with his surgeon after suffering a setback during his rehab.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Padres 3