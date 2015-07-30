Preview: Padres at Mets

The New York Mets appeared on the verge of landing a new leadoff hitter by the time they took the field Thursday for the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres. However, New York general manager Sandy Alderson said after Wednesday’s game that a reported deal to acquire Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez will “not transpire,” leaving the Mets in search of another bat prior to Friday’s trade deadline.

New York managed only five hits in Wednesday’s 7-3 loss but three of them were solo homers by Lucas Duda. The first baseman has clubbed six homers in his last four games and became the second player in franchise history with three blasts in one home game. Padres outfielder Justin Upton, another player linked to several trade rumors, homered and drove in three runs as San Diego improved to 7-4 since the All-Star break. Yonder Alonso also went deep among two hits to boost his career batting average against the Mets to .345.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (4-10, 3.93 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (5-9, 3.75)

Cashner, who lost seven of his first eight starts this year, is coming off one of his best outings after limiting Miami to one run over seven innings. It marked the third time in four starts that Cashner has pitched at least seven innings and the fifth straight turn in which he has not surrendered a home run. He suffered a bizarre loss to the Mets on June 1, striking out 12 but allowing six runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

With his wife in labor, Niese opted to make his scheduled start on Friday and was promptly rocked for six runs and eight hits over a season-low three innings. That ended a string of eight consecutive quality starts by Niese, who was 2-3 in that span despite allowing a total of 14 earned runs. Niese is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in five starts against San Diego but has struggled against Upton, who is 9-for-23 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets rookie LF Michael Conforto is 0-for-9 with five strikeouts since his four-hit performance Saturday in his second career game.

2. Padres OF Will Venable and 3B Yangervis Solarte have each hit safely in four straight games.

3. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud (elbow) completed his rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday and is set to rejoin the Mets.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Padres 3