Preview: Padres at Mets

The New York Mets are sinking fast in the National League East and manager Terry Collins ripped into his team following the latest debacle. The Mets will try to rebound from a three-game sweep against the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks when they play host to another pedestrian National League West opponent in the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The cellar-dwelling Diamondbacks sent New York to its third straight loss and Collins into a tantrum with a 9-0 demolition in Thursday's series finale. "I know one thing: There's got to be a passion to play," Collins fumed to reporters after the Mets dropped to .500 for the first time since April 20. "Those who don't want to get after it, I will find somebody else who does." New York, which has dropped 11 of its last 15 games overall, held a closed-door meeting after the game in which both Collins and some of his players spoke. The Padres opened their nine-game road trip by losing two of three at Pittsburgh, including a 4-0 setback on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Paul Clemens (1-2, 4.61 ERA) vs. Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-7, 4.66)

Claimed off waivers from Miami at the end of June, Clemens has made three of his seven appearances as a starter and has yet to pitch beyond five innings. Clemens lasted 4 1/3 innings versus Philadelphia on Saturday -- due in part for his failure to run out a bunt -- and permitted three runs (two earned) on four hits. He has been prone to the long ball, allowing four homers over his three starts.

Verrett's spot in the starting rotation is in jeopardy following an ugly effort at Detroit on Saturday, when he was tagged for six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Verrett gave up three runs over five innings in his previous start to the New York Yankees, earning his fourth consecutive no-decision. Verrett started the season 3-0 but has not won since a two-inning relief stint versus the Reds on April 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets set a dubious franchise record for most steals against them in a three-game series, allowing Arizona to swipe 13 bases.

2. LHP Clayton Richard will start the series finale for San Diego, which is switching to a six-man rotation.

3. Mets 2B Neil Walker is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Mets 4