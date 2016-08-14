Preview: Padres at Mets

Given their recent play, the New York Mets were not concerned with style points after snapping a four-game losing streak with an 11-inning victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Mets go for their first series win since July 22-24 in the rubber match of a three-game set against the Padres on Sunday afternoon.

New York celebrated as if it clinched a postseason berth after Wilmer Flores delivered a fielder's choice grounder in the 11th, which came two innings after closer Jeurys Familia surrendered a tying two-run homer with two outs in the ninth. Mets second baseman Neil Walker collected two more hits Saturday and is 19-for-44 in his last 11 games. Veteran left-hander Clayton Richard, a recent acquisition by San Diego, will make his first start in more than a year in the series finale. "I haven't pitched a ton of late, so it'll be interesting to see how the pitch-count workload goes," Richard said. "But I'm excited to get out there and help contribute."

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (0-1, 6.46 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (8-8, 3.60)

San Diego is switching to a six-man rotation beginning with Sunday's start by Richard, who was signed by the Padres after he was designated for assignment by the Cubs near the end of last month. A starter for the Padres in parts of five seasons from 2009-13, Richard did not pitch more an inning in 27 relief appearances this season. Jay Bruce is 5-for-16 with three doubles against the 32-year-old Richard.

Since winning seven straight starts early in the season, Matz has earned just one victory over his last 13 trips to the mound. Although he's pitching with a bone spur in his elbow, Matz has deserved a better fate -- he has five quality starts in his last seven turns but is 1-5 during the span. New York has scored a total of 17 runs in those seven starts for Matz, who is seeking his first home win since May 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Curtis Granderson is 1-for-16 in his last four games.

2. Padres RHP Brandon Morrow pitched a perfect inning Saturday in his first appearance since May 2, 2015.

3. The Mets activated 3B Jose Reyes off the 15-day DL on Saturday and announced OF Yoenis Cespedes will start a rehab assignment on Monday.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Padres 4