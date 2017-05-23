Preview: Padres at Mets

The New York Mets had won six of eight at Citi Field before getting blasted out of the blocks in their last encounter. The Mets look to dust themselves off in the opener of a three-game series versus the free-falling San Diego Padres as Matt Harvey makes his first start at home since being suspended by the team for missing a game.

Jay Bruce recorded just his second hit in 22 at-bats with a three-run homer on Sunday as New York sustained its eighth loss in 10 outings overall in a 12-5 setback versus the Los Angeles Angels. Majors-worst San Diego isn't faring much better, although it recorded its third win in 13 outings in Sunday's 5-1 victory to salvage the finale of a three-game set against Arizona. Ryan Schimpf launched a solo homer to ignite a three-run, six-hit fifth inning for the Padres, who posted more runs in that frame than they did on Friday and Saturday combined and their five-run total matched the collective output of their previous four games. San Diego ranks among the majors' bottom feeders in runs (158) and hits (330) while the team's batting average of .219 is the worst by a wide margin.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (4-3, 4.61 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.56)

Chacin settled for a no-decision on Wednesday despite allowing one run on just two hits and striking out eight in seven innings versus Milwaukee. The 29-year-old Venezuelan's performance against the Brewers at home was a stellar one, but he owns just a 2-3 mark with a bloated 8.77 ERA on the road while permitting hitters to bat a gaudy .330 against him. Chacin's road troubles have extended to Citi Field, where he has posted a 1-2 career record with a 5.30 ERA.

Matt Harvey owns an 0-3 mark and a 6.55 ERA in his last six starts on the heels of an uneven performance Wednesday, when he allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Arizona. The 28-year-old has as many walks (21) as strikeouts in that stretch while surrendering eight homers in his last five contests, with the five-game string marking the longest of his career. Harvey has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against San Diego, with a season-best 10-strikeout performance over six innings in a 4-3 win on May 8, 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York's Rene Rivera has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games but could see his playing time diminish with the club expected to activate fellow C Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) from the disabled list.

2. San Diego LF Allen Cordoba is 4-for-8 with two runs scored in his last three games and has hit safely in seven of his last 10.

3. Mets LHP Steven Matz (left elbow) and RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) are scheduled to make rehab starts on Tuesday for Triple-A Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie, respectively.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Padres 2