Preview: Padres at Mets

Michael Conforto has put his best foot forward in the first inning throughout the season, and the San Diego Padres got the message on two occasions in the series opener. After belting his fourth leadoff homer and adding a two-run single in a seven-run first, Conforto and the New York Mets look to keep the offense going on Wednesday when they play the second contest of a three-game series.

The 24-year-old Conforto went deep again leading off the fourth to record a career-high four RBIs in Tuesday's 9-3 win, improving to 8-for-18 with four homers, seven RBIs and nine runs scored during his five-game hitting streak. Wednesday starter Jarred Cosart would be wise to keep an eye on Conforto, who is batting 12-for-24 with six homers, 11 RBIs and 14 runs scored in the first inning and has a pair of doubles in three career at-bats versus the hurler. While the Mets have answered a seven-game losing skid with wins in three of their last four, the free-falling Padres have lost 15 of 19 to take ownership of the majors' worst record. Ryan Schimpf homered for the second straight contest to give him three RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-3, 6.75)

Cosart enjoyed a strong start on Thursday in his return from a one month absence due to a right hamstring strain, allowing one run on five hits in as many innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee. "Feels like it's been a long time. It's good to be back out there in a major league game," said the 26-year-old, who is seeking his first victory since 2015. Cosart has yet to record a decision despite making six career starts versus the Mets, but has flustered Curtis Granderson (0-for-17) and the team in general (.208 batting average).

Gsellman will make the start on the heels of a strong relief appearance on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two over two scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Angels. The 23-year-old is in need of a confidence boost after his last start in which he permitted six runs and nine hits in four-plus innings in an 11-4 setback to Milwaukee on May 13. Gsellman, who will be making his first career start against San Diego, has fared better against left-handed batters (.262) than right-handed hitters (.360) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 1B Wil Myers is 0-for-16 with nine strikeouts in his last five games.

2. New York 3B Wilmer Flores is 10-for-22 with one homer, four RBIs and four runs scored in his last seven contests.

3. The Padres plan to call up Dinelson Lamet to make his major league debut Thursday in place of fellow RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation).

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Padres 2