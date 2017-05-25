Preview: Padres at Mets

The San Diego Padres haven't won a series this month but are in position to change that when they conclude their three-game set against the host New York Mets on Thursday. San Diego rallied for a 6-5 victory on Wednesday and is aiming to win a series for the first time since taking two of three from San Francisco from April 28-30.

The Padres trailed 5-1 in Wednesday's contest before moving ahead for good on rookie Hunter Renfroe's solo homer in the eighth inning. The triumph was just the second in eight games for San Diego, which owns the second-worst record in the National League. New York's Michael Conforto is 5-for-7 with two homers and five RBIs in the series and 10-for-21 with four blasts and eight RBIs during his six-game hitting streak. Wilmer Flores also is swinging a hot bat with three consecutive two-hit performances and is 12-for-26 over his last eight games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (NR) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-1, 3.56 ERA)

Lamet will be making his major-league debut in the rotation spot that has been held by the injured Jered Weaver (hip). The 24-year-old Dominican was 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 innings at Triple-A El Paso, including one start in which he struck out 13 over 5 1/3 frames. "He's thrown the ball very well in Triple-A," Padres manager Andy Green told reporters. "Good stuff, live arm. He's got the kind of stuff that can shut an offense down, and if he's in the zone, it's going to be really good."

DeGrom is coming off a strong outing in which he struck out nine and gave up four hits over seven scoreless innings to defeat the Los Angeles Angels. The 28-year-old has fanned 10 or more on four occasions this season and is tied for second in the NL with 76 strikeouts. DeGrom is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Padres and has shut down Yangervis Solarte (1-for-9) and Wil Myers (1-for-6) despite serving up a homer to each.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 2B Neil Walker is 4-for-9 in the series and batting .329 in May.

2. Solarte recorded three RBIs on Wednesday and is 4-for-7 in the series.

3. New York activated C Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) from the 10-day disabled list and placed LHP Tommy Milone (knee) on the DL.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Padres 0