Mets 6, Padres 2: Forty-year-old Bobby Abreu went 4-for-4, drove in two runs and scored a pair while Bartolo Colon, 41, retired 18 in a row to pace host New York.

Lucas Duda (two doubles), Taylor Teagarden, Matt den Dekker and David Wright also recorded RBIs as the Mets won for only the second time in their last 10 games. Colon (6-5) improved to 4-0 in his last five turns after striking out seven and allowing two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings and 118 pitches.

Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer for San Diego, which lost its fifth straight game. Andrew Cashner (2-6) fell to 0-5 in his last seven starts and saw his ERA rise to 2.47 after matching a season high by allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out five in six innings.

Yonder Alonso began the San Diego second with a single before Rivera drove a 2-1 fastball over the wall in left for his fourth home run. New York trimmed the deficit in the bottom half, when Abreu led off with a double and Teagarden delivered a single to right three batters later.

The Mets took a 3-2 lead in the fourth as Duda recorded a two-out RBI double and scored when den Dekker’s short blooper down the left-field line landed just inside the chalk and bounced into the seats for a ground-rule double. Abreu added RBI singles in the fifth and seventh for his first four-hit effort since May 30, 2011.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After Rivera’s home run, Colon didn’t allow a baserunner until Alexi Amarista led off the eighth with a double. ... Cashner yielded more than two earned runs for only the second time in 11 starts this season. ... The game was delayed 1 hour, 56 minutes at the start because of rain.