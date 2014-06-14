Padres 5, Mets 0: Rookie Jesse Hahn recorded his first major-league victory after allowing one infield hit over six innings and added an RBI single as visiting San Diego snapped its season-high five-game losing streak.

Chase Headley homered among his two hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as the Padres handed New York its ninth loss in 11 contests. Yonder Alonso ripped a pair of doubles and drove in a run in the victory.

Making his second career start, Hahn (1-1) permitted an infield single to Ruben Tejada to lead off the first inning before working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. The 24-year-old struck out seven and two relievers bridged the gap to Huston Street, who allowed Lucas Duda’s one-out bloop single in the ninth for the Mets’ lone other hit of the day.

San Diego jumped out of the blocks in a hurry as Alonso slapped a two-out double to left-center field to plate Seth Smith in the first and Headley scored on a wild pitch by Zack Wheeler (2-7). Headley upped the advantage with an RBI single to left-center field in the third before Hahn collected his first major-league hit with a blooper to shallow right in the fourth.

Wheeler fell for the fifth time in his last six decisions after yielding four runs on six hits in five innings. Headley capped the scoring by leading off the eighth by crushing an offering from Gonzalez Germen for his sixth homer of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hahn was a teammate of Mets RHP Matt Harvey at Fitch High School in Groton, Conn. - about 120 miles from New York’s Citi Field. His parents made the two-hour drive to be in attendance. ... San Diego scored more than four runs for the first time in 14 games - a 12-6 loss to Arizona on May 28. ... Mets OF Curtis Granderson popped out to end the seventh inning in a pinch-hit appearance. Granderson has been nursing a left calf injury.