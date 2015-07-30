Padres 7, Mets 3

NEW YORK -- Left fielder Justin Upton had two hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs Wednesday night, when the San Diego Padres scored two runs apiece in the first, second and third innings on their way to a 7-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Third baseman Yangervis Solarte tied a career high with four hits while scoring two runs and collecting an RBI for the Padres (48-53), who also received two hits each from center fielder Wil Venable, first baseman Yonder Alonso, second baseman Jedd Gyorko and catcher Austin Hedges. Yonder Alonso hit a solo homer and right fielder Matt Kemp had an RBI single.

First baseman Lucas Duda hit three solo homers for the Mets (52-49), who reportedly closed in on a trade during the game that would send infielder Wilmer Flores and injured right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for center fielder Carlos Gomez.

Flores started at shortstop Wednesday and went 1-for-3. He received a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 24,804 prior to his final at-bat in the seventh and appeared to be crying as he played the field in the eighth.

Right-hander Tyson Ross (7-8) earned the win for the Padres after giving up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon (9-10) lasted just 2 1/3 innings and took the loss after his shortest start in more than three seasons. Colon gave up the six runs on 10 hits while walking none and striking out one. He has given up at least five earned runs in seven of his 20 starts.

The stint was Colon’s shortest since June 17, 2012, when he lasted just two innings for the Oakland Athletics against the Padres.

The Padres equaled their number of hits from Tuesday before Colon recorded an out Wednesday. Venable, Solarte and Kemp opened the first with singles, with Kemp knocking in Venable. San Diego extended the lead to 2-0 when Solarte scored on a sacrifice fly by Upton.

The Padres scored two more times on three more singles in the second, when Venable and Solarte had the RBI hits. The Mets got on the board in the bottom of the inning, when Duda hit a long leadoff homer.

Upton and Alonso opened the third with homers before Colon finally was chased after a one-out single by Hedges put runners on the corners.

NOTES: Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went 1-for-5 in his fifth rehab game Wednesday for Double-A Binghamton. He is expected to return to the Mets on Friday, when New York opens a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. ... With Tuesday’s victory, the Mets are assured of having a winning record at the end of July for the first time since 2011. ... Padres C Austin Hedges caught RHP Tyson Ross for the fourth straight start. Of Hedges’ 17 starts, seven were with Ross on the mound. ... Ross made his 22nd start of the season, tying him with his teammate, RHP James Shields, for the most in the majors.