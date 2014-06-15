Hahn gives Padres 6 innings and a win

NEW YORK -- Jesse Hahn pitched six innings for the first time as a professional Saturday, when he also earned his first major league victory.

Hahn was very nearly part of a much bigger first that has eluded hundreds of San Diego Padres pitchers.

He allowed only one hit over six innings and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the Padres beat the New York Mets, 5-0, at Citi Field.

Recalled from Double-A San Antonio before the game, Hahn made his second big league start two hours west of his hometown of Groton, Conn., walking three and striking out seven.

“Here’s a guy that has never pitched six innings in a professional game,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Hahn, who has been on a strict innings count since undergoing Tommy John surgery following his senior season at Virginia Tech in 2010.

“To go on the road against a major league team and pitch as well as he did in his second major league start and make critical pitches, it’s great.”

For most of the afternoon, it looked as if Hahn’s second pitch would be his most scrutinized.

Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada hit a bouncer behind the pitcher’s mound, where Padres shortstop Everth Cabrera charged the ball and tried bare-handing it.

However, the ball skipped past Cabrera and official scorer Jordan Sprechman immediately awarded Tejada a hit.

”Jesse jammed Tejada and Cabby sort of overran it and had a little spin on it,“ Black said. ”It wasn’t hit as hard as it looked like off the bat.

“Cabby was trying to go up the middle and the ball just didn’t get there.”

Tejada’s infield hit loomed larger with each passing inning as the Mets were mowed down by Hahn, a high school teammate of injured Mets right-hander Matt Harvey, followed by right-handers Dale Thayer, Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street, each of whom pitched an inning.

The Mets struck out 13 times and didn’t come close to recording another hit until the ninth inning, when first baseman Lucas Duda blooped a one-out single off Street barely inside the foul line behind third base, which was vacated in the shift.

The single was greeted with sarcastic applause by the crowd of 38,269, much of which stuck around for a post-game concert by 50 Cent.

Even before Duda’s hit, Black said he wasn’t contemplating a possible no-hitter near-miss for the Padres, who have never thrown a no-hitter in their 46-season, 7,232-game history.

“In hindsight, Cabby maybe should have tried to glove it,” Black said. “But when that happens like this (he snapped his fingers), as a professional baseball player, man, you have to react. He tried to make a play with his bare hand.”

Nor was Hahn, a 25-year-old whom the Padres acquired from Tampa Bay in January, bemoaning what might have been.

“That didn’t even go through my head at all,” Hahn said. “I was just out there pitching. If it happened, it happened.”

The Mets’ only threat occurred in the fourth, when they loaded the bases on two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch. But Hahn wriggled out of the jam by striking out the side.

“It’s good to know I can go out there and pitch well,” Hahn said. “Hopefully, it carries on for the rest of the season.”

Hahn also helped himself out at the plate in the fourth inning with a bloop RBI single -- his first hit since high school.

“Tomorrow in box scores across the country, it’s going to (say) Hahn with a base hit and people are going to say. ‘That was a line drive missile off of (Mets right-hander) Zack Wheeler,'” Black said.

Third baseman Chase Headley had two hits, including a long solo home run, and two RBIs for the Padres (29-39), who snapped a five-game losing streak and scored more than four runs for only the 16th time this year.

First baseman Yonder Alonso had two doubles and an RBI.

The Mets (30-38) have lost nine of their last 11 games and have scored two runs or fewer 20 times.

“Quit worrying about hitting the homer, think about making contact,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Certainly, we didn’t do that.”

Duda’s single ensured the Mets would not be one-hit for the second time this season. Three Atlanta Braves pitchers combined on a one-hitter at Citi Field on Apr. 18.

Wheeler (2-7) took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

NOTES: To make room for RHP Jesse Hahn, the Padres placed LHP Troy Patton on the 15-day disabled list because of left shoulder soreness. Patton pitched in three of the Padres’ previous four games. ... Padres manager Bud Black said RHP Joe Wieland, who underwent surgery to remove scar tissue from his right elbow in March, could begin throwing off a mound next week. ... OF Curtis Granderson missed his third straight start for the Mets because of a sore calf. He popped out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh. ... Mets RF Bobby Abreu started for the fourth straight game, the first time he’s started four consecutive games since May 23-26, 2012.