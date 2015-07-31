Upton’s blast caps Padres’ stunning rally vs. Mets

NEW YORK -- Pat Murphy wasn’t looking to pile on the New York Mets early Thursday evening. However, the best way for the San Diego Padres’ interim manager to describe a stunning comeback victory was to invoke the Mets’ decades-old marketing slogan.

“Amazing,” Murphy said more than three hours after left fielder Justin Upton hit a mammoth three-run, ninth-inning homer that lifted the Padres to an 8-7 win at soggy Citi Field. “Really amazing.”

The Padres trailed 7-1 heading into the seventh inning before storming -- pun intended -- back for their biggest comeback win since they mounted a six-run comeback against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 23, 2011.

A grand slam by first baseman Derek Norris in the seventh pulled the Padres within 7-5. San Diego was still down by two runs in the ninth, when, with torrential thunderstorms beginning, Mets right-hander Jeurys Familia recorded the first two outs on just three pitches and got ahead of Norris 0-1 before the rain forced the umpires to call the teams off the field.

“I didn’t really see much of the pitch he threw, water was splashing all over my helmet,” Norris said. “I really couldn’t see much. Relieved, yet at the same time, they could bang it and I’d never get a chance to get up there and make something happen.”

Despite an ominous forecast, play resumed 44 minutes later. Norris fouled off three consecutive 0-2 pitches before singling to right for his career-high fifth hit in as many at-bats Thursday.

Right fielder Matt Kemp, who hit an RBI single in the sixth, followed with a single as the rains returned, as heavy as ever.

“After I got on and Matt singled, I knew I was going to score,” Norris said. “I didn’t think that J-Up was going got hit a homer.”

But that is what Upton did on Familia’s next pitch, crushing the ball to right-center field. He gave the Padres the lead and saddled Familia (2-1) with his third blown save in as many chances since the All-Star break.

“That was wild, man,” Upton said. “We knew they only needed two strikes to win. ‘D-No’ put a good at-bat on Familia, and then Mattie came up with a big hit and I got a good pitch to hit.”

Familia finally got out of the inning by retiring third baseman Yangervis Solarte on a comebacker, after which play was halted again. The Padres played cards and ate in the clubhouse during a delay of 2 hours, 52 minuts.

Play resumed at 6:27 p.m. with about 200 fans in attendance. Padres right-hander Craig Kimbrel needed just 13 pitches to retire the side in order for his 30th save.

“Anytime that you can come back from behind down 7-1 and win a game, it’s going to be a good day,” said Norris, who never even had a four-hit game prior to Thursday. “In the fashion that we did it, kind of puts an exclamation mark on it.”

Right-hander Marcos Mateo (1-0) earned his first major league win in more than four years by throwing a perfect top of the ninth for the Padres (49-53), who won the final two games of the three-game series.

The loss capped off a forgettable 24 hours for the Mets (52-50). New York lost 7-3 on Wednesday, when shortstop Wilmer Flores cried while manning his position because news broke that he was going to be traded to the Milwaukee Brewers along with right-hander Zack Wheeler in exchange for center fielder Carlos Gomez. However, the trade was halted because the Mets reportedly had concerns over Gomez’s right hip.

The blown lead Thursday was the biggest of the season for the Mets, who entered the game 20-0 when scoring at least six runs.

“Last night obviously was a tough one for a lot of people involved,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Today’s a tough day.”

It won’t get any easier for the Mets, who fell three games behind Washington in the National League East heading into this weekend’s series against the Nationals at Citi Field.

“Can’t dwell too long on this one,” Collins said.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson had two hits, including a three-run homer, for the Mets. Third baseman Juan Uribe hit a solo homer, second baseman Daniel Murphy and center fielder Juan Lagares lofted sacrifice flies, and shortstop Ruben Tejada had an RBI single.

Norris drove in four runs for San Diego, which got two hits apiece from Kemp and second baseman Jedd Gyorko.

The wet and wild ninth inning spared right-hander Andrew Cashner the loss and cost Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese the win. Niese allowed one run, six hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings. Cashner surrendered seven runs (five earned), six hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Padres RHP Brandon Morrow was scratched from a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday because of continued stiffness in his right shoulder. Morrow hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 2. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross, who left Wednesday’s start with a stiff right quad, should make his next start as scheduled. Ross was hit in the quad by a comebacker off the bat of Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis. ... C Travis d‘Arnaud (left elbow sprain), who has been on the disabled list since June 23, rejoined the Mets after five rehab games with Double-A Binghamton and is expected to be activated Friday. ... Mets RHP Rafael Montero will be examined after feeling shoulder stiffness during a recent throwing session. He has been on the disabled list since April 30 due to rotator cuff inflammation.