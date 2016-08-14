Mets snap slide with 11-inning victory

NEW YORK -- These have not been the best of times for the New York Mets, whose defense of the 2015 National League pennant has been threatened by a spate of injuries and an extended offensive slump. But the Mets are hoping an unexpected break Saturday night will serve as the catalyst for a return to the playoffs.

Neil Walker raced home from third base on a grounder to second by Wilmer Flores in the 11th inning Saturday night to lift the Mets to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Citi Field.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mets (58-58), who had just three Opening Day starters in Saturday's lineup. New York is just 11-20 in the last 31 games, a stretch in which it has scored three runs or fewer 20 times.

"This game is not easy right now -- we're grinding away," Walker said. "Nights like tonight are testaments to the character of the ballclub."

Ace right-hander Jacob deGrom tossed seven innings of one-run ball, during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine before exiting with a 2-1 lead. But closer Jeurys Familia absorbed his third blown save in his last six chances when he gave up a game-tying homer to Wil Myers with two outs in the top of the ninth.

"When you scratch and claw for two runs and have the lead in the ninth and (a) solo homer ties it to go into extra innings, you find yourself shaking your head like 'How did that happen?'" Walker said.

The Mets were asking that about their winning rally two innings later. Walker, whose RBI single in the first gave New York a 1-0 lead, led off with a single against Brandon Maurer (0-3).

One out later, James Loney hit an opposite-field single to left as Walker raced to an unoccupied third base. Two pitches later, Flores hit a broken-bat grounder to second base, where Ryan Schimpf decided to throw home instead of trying for the double play.

"I thought 'Walk' had a great jump from third base, so I thought it was going to be close at the plate," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "But yeah, I actually thought it was going to be a double play."

The throw from Schimpf beat Walker to the plate but sailed to the third-base side of catcher Christian Bethancourt as Walker slid home. Flores was credited with an RBI fielder's choice.

"Once I heard the broken bat. I just decided to make a decision to come in and make the play at home, and I kind of put myself in a bad position to make the throw," Schimpf said. "We had a chance to turn two and I let us down tonight, Just got to learn from it and not let it happen again."

The win snapped a streak of seven straight losses in one-run games for the Mets, who remained 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the NL's second wild card.

"We've lost so many tough games, so many close games," Collins said. "So we're just hoping this turns the tide and we start winning some of these games and get ourselves on a big roll."

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa, promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, threw a perfect 11th inning to earn the win in his major league debut. Flores had three hits for the Mets while Kelly Johnson had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Yangervis Solarte homered in the seventh for the Padres (50-66), who received two hits from Alex Dickerson.

"Anytime you lose like that in extra innings on the road is tough, but I thought we played well," Myers said. "Just kind of came up short there."

Padres starter Jarred Cosart allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

NOTES: The Mets activated INF Jose Reyes from the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Gabriel Ynoa from Triple-A Las Vegas. In corresponding moves, INF Matt Reynolds and RHP Logan Verrett were optioned to Las Vegas. ... Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad) is scheduled to play in rehab games for Class A St. Lucie on Monday and Tuesday before returning to the majors on Friday. ... The Padres purchased the contract of RHP Brandon Morrow from Triple-A El Paso and optioned LHP Buddy Baumann to the same affiliate. Morrow threw a perfect eighth inning in his first major league appearance since May 2, 2015. To make room for Morrow on the 40-man roster, INF Cory Spangenberg (left quadriceps) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. ... LHP Clayton Richard will make his first start for the Padres this season on Sunday as San Diego begins employing a six-man rotation during a stretch of 16 games in as many days.