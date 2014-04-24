Preview: Padres at Nationals

The San Diego Padres have boasted one of the top pitching staffs in the majors so far this season, but they’ll have to face an offense riding a wave of momentum when they open a four-game road series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The Nationals scored four runs in the ninth inning Wednesday to claim a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. They’ll try to carry that success into the opener versus the Padres, who have a team ERA of 2.82 despite Wednesday’s 5-2 loss at Milwaukee.

The Padres hope Eric Stults can continue his success against Washington’s hitters, who are a combined 3-for-31 against him with no extra-base hits. One of those three hits came off the bat of Jordan Zimmermann, who opposes Stults on Thursday. Zimmermann is in search of his third straight quality start.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (1-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 3.92)

Stults is coming off his best outing of the season, as he held San Francisco to one run on three hits over six innings Saturday for his first win. The 34-year-old didn’t issue a walk and his only mistake was a home run by Michael Morse. Stults was dominant in his only previous start against Washington, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings in a win at home last season.

Zimmermann rebounded quickly from a disastrous outing against Miami on April 9 in which he was reached for five runs without making it through the second inning. He has worked seven frames in each of his two starts since, allowing a total of three earned runs, but was hurt by three unearned runs in a loss to St. Louis last time out. Tough luck has been the theme when Zimmermann has faced the Padres - he’s 1-2 against them despite a 1.95 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 1B Adam LaRoche is 9-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak and delivered the game-winning single Wednesday.

2. San Diego’s bullpen has allowed only one run in its last 31 innings - including 16 straight scoreless frames.

3. Stults has allowed at least one home run in five straight starts dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Padres 2