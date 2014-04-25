Preview: Padres at Nationals

With only one win through five starts and an uncharacteristic 5.33 ERA, Stephen Strasburg will look to continue his mini-resurgence when the Washington Nationals host the San Diego Padres on Friday. The Washington ace has been strong in two of his last three starts, including Sunday’s effort against St. Louis in which he yielded two runs in six innings. Strasburg, a native of San Diego, is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against his hometown team.

The Nationals could use some innings from Strasburg after their bullpen was taxed a bit in Thursday’s 4-3 loss in 12 innings in the opener of the four-game series. Craig Stammen will likely be unavailable after pitching three innings of relief while three other Washington relievers saw action after Jordan Zimmermann departed. Xavier Nady delivered the game-winning hit for San Diego, which has posted each of its last six victories by two runs or fewer.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 5.33)

Erlin has made one relief appearance and three starts for San Diego, but has not received much help from the Padres’ offense. San Diego has scored a total of seven runs in his three starts, including Sunday’s 4-3 loss to San Francisco in which Erlin gave up four runs on only three hits across six innings. The worst start of Erlin’s career came against the Nationals last season, when he allowed nine runs in four-plus innings, including a grand slam to Ryan Zimmerman.

Entering Thursday’s action, there were 18 pitchers with at least 33 strikeouts and Strasburg was the only one with just one victory. Further, Strasburg had the highest ERA of the bunch (5.33), a product of surprising struggles against right-handed hitters, who are batting .329 against Strasburg after hitting .197 a year ago. Strasburg won both of his starts against the Padres last season, including a terrific outing last May 16 in which he gave up two runs - one earned - and three hits over eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 3B Chase Headley, who exited Thursday’s game early due to a calf strain, has 10 career plate appearances against Strasburg, including two singles, two doubles and a pair of walks.

2. Reserve OF Alexi Amarista is the only current Padres player with a home run against Strasburg.

3. Bryce Harper went 2-for-2 with a walk against Erlin in last year’s matchup while Anthony Rendon homered against the San Diego lefty.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Padres 1