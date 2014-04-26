Preview: Padres at Nationals

Bryce Harper’s status for Saturday’s game will be firmed up prior to the start as the Washington Nationals host the San Diego Padres in the third contest of a four-game series. Harper collected a career-high four RBIs in Friday’s 11-1 victory but left with a jammed left thumb, and postgame X-rays were negative. Nationals manager Matt Williams said Harper will be re-evaluated, but Washington would like to have him in the lineup after racking up 33 hits over the first two games of the set.

San Diego suffered its worst defeat of the season as Everth Cabrera’s three hits and Nick Hundley’s run-scoring single were the lone highlights. Washington’s Anthony Rendon recorded a career-best four hits to go with two RBIs while Ian Desmond and Jose Lobaton each went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. Harper was injured on his three-run triple in the third inning, when he slid head-first into third base and came up holding his hand before departing an inning later.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), WUSA 9, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-2, 2.10 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (1-0, 3.80)

Cashner is coming off his worst start of the season in which he gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings while losing to the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed a total of only four earned runs over his first four outings and has struck out 31 while walking 10. Cashner is 2-1 with a 5.65 ERA in seven career appearances (two starts) against the Nationals.

Roark wasn’t involved in the decision despite blanking the Los Angeles Angels on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings in his last outing. He has given up three runs or fewer in three of his four starts and brings an 8-1 career mark into the contest. Roark has allowed more earned runs (10) in 23 2/3 innings this season than he did during his 14-game stint last season (nine in 53 2/3 frames).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals were 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position Friday after going 0-for-16 in Thursday’s 12-inning loss to the Padres.

2. San Diego INF Jace Peterson lined the first major-league pitch he saw for a single. He was recalled from Double-A San Antonio earlier in the day when 3B Chase Headley (calf) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

3. Padres 1B Yonder Alonso is 0-for-8 in the series after entering with a .421 career average against the Nationals.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Nationals 3