Preview: Padres at Nationals

The Washington Nationals attempt to defeat San Diego for the third consecutive day when they wrap up a four-game set with the visiting Padres on Sunday. After losing the series opener in 12 innings, Washington outscored San Diego 15-1 while winning the past two games with Tanner Roark throwing a three-hit shutout against the punchless Padres on Saturday. The Nationals have out-hit the Padres 43-21 in the series.

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper is expected to miss his second consecutive game with a jammed left thumb suffered in Friday’s game as manager Matt Williams hinted in that direction with the club also having an off-day Monday. “We just want to make sure we knock it out,” Williams said of the ailment, which occurred during a contest in which Harper had a career-best four RBIs. The Padres have scored a major-league low 65 runs in 25 games as clean-up hitter Carlos Quentin (knee) has yet to play this season and third baseman Chase Headley (calf) was off to a poor start before joining Quentin on the disabled list.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (1-3, 3.60 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Taylor Jordan (0-3, 6.23)

Kennedy wasn’t involved in the decision in his last turn when he allowed one run and four hits in six innings against Milwaukee. He has allowed five or fewer hits in four of his five outings and has struck out 28 in 30 innings. Kennedy is 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA in five career starts against Washington.

Jordan has been roughed up in three consecutive starts – all losses – and has given up 31 hits in 21 2/3 innings. He is likely making his last start for the time being as Doug Fister (lat strain) is about to rejoin the rotation. Jordan is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington is 11-1 when scoring four or more runs.

2. Padres 1B Yonder Alonso is 0-for-11 in the series after entering the set with a .421 career average against the Nationals.

3. Nationals SS Ian Desmond is 6-for-9 with three RBIs in the last two games after going 0-for-5 in the opener.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Padres 4