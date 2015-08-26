Preview: Padres at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are playing their best ball in weeks as they try to make up ground in the National League East race. The Nationals have won three straight and five of seven as they try to chase down the New York Mets and look to add to their hot streak when they continue a three-game series with the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Washington cruised to an 8-3 victory behind Ryan Zimmerman’s grand slam in Tuesday’s series opener but remains 5 1/2 games behind the Mets. The Padres have lost two straight following a five-game winning streak but have still won nine of their last 13. Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez looks to clinch his sixth straight season with double-digit wins when he opposes Padres right-hander Tyson Ross, who is 5-3 with a 2.71 ERA in 15 road starts this season. San Diego catcher Derek Norris has two homers and a walk in three plate appearances against Gonzalez and Justin Upton is 5-for-16 with three homers against the veteran.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (8-9, 3.32 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (9-6, 3.98)

Ross is winless in his last three outings despite two quality starts, and he had especially tough luck last time out, allowing one run over six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta. The 28-year-old beat the Nationals on May 14 in San Diego to improve to 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in five appearances (two starts) against them. Ross has recorded five or more strikeouts in eight straight starts and 23 of his 26 this season.

Gonzalez has posted two straight subpar outings following eight scoreless innings at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 10. The 29-year-old has given up 11 runs (10 earned) in 7 2/3 innings over consecutive losses after winning his previous five decisions. Gonzalez is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts against the Padres, but he hasn’t faced them since 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-3 in the series opener to snap a 15-game hitting streak, which was the longest active streak in the National League.

2. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 9-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak and scored twice in the opener.

3. Washington CF Denard Span went 0-for-4 in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing 40 games due to back tightness.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Nationals 3