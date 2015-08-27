Preview: Padres at Nationals

Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross has always followed in older brother Tyson’s footsteps, and his team needs him to do so Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game series with the visiting San Diego Padres. Ross gets the ball as the Nationals try to get back on track following a 6-5 loss to the elder Ross brother Wednesday.

The Nationals need every win they can muster as they try to catch the New York Mets in the National League East. Washington has won five of its last eight games but remains 6 1/2 games back in the division. San Diego has won 10 of its last 14 games and is trying for its fifth straight series victory. Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner looks to even his record against the Nationals this season after allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings in a loss May 16 in San Diego.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (5-12, 4.03 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (4-5, 3.56)

Cashner allowed only one unearned run over six innings to beat St. Louis last time out, his first win in nearly a month. The 28-year-old struck out eight batters for his highest total since fanning 12 on June 1. Cashner has done a better job of keeping the ball in the park lately, allowing three homers over his past 10 starts after giving up 13 in his first 14 outings.

Ross has put together a solid rookie campaign, recording quality starts in seven of his 10 outings. The 22-year-old turned in one of his best performances of the season Saturday against Milwaukee, giving up one run and six hits over seven innings. Ross has been excellent at home, where he is 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 11-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Padres LF Justin Upton homered twice Wednesday for his third multi-hit game in the past four contests.

3. Washington INF Anthony Rendon is 6-for-13 with six RBIs over his past four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Padres 3