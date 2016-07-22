Preview: Padres at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have dropped three of their last four contests and suddenly find themselves with a challenger breathing down their neck in the National League East. The first-place Nationals look to return to their winning ways on Friday, when they open a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Daniel Murphy extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single in Thursday's 6-3 setback against the Los Angeles Dodgers and recorded four hits - including a homer - and three RBIs as Washington split a four-game series with San Diego at Petco Park in mid-June. Like Murphy, Bryce Harper also homered and drove in three runs in an 8-5 win over the Padres on June 16 and is batting a staggering .423 with six blasts and 24 RBIs in 20 career contests versus San Diego. The Padres began their 10-game road trip with a thud, as they saw a late four-run lead evaporate Thursday en route to a four-game sweep by St. Louis. Yangervis Solarte's solo shot in the eighth inning extended San Diego's franchise record to 19 straight games with a homer, but he is just 7-for-37 in 11 career encounters with Washington.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (3-4, 7.36 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (9-5, 2.82)

With Drew Pomeranz traded to Boston, Perdomo is going to get an opportunity to take his lumps while remaining the starting rotation. The 23-year-old Dominican allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision versus San Francisco on Saturday. Perdomo will be making his 24th appearance in the major leagues and first against Washington.

Roark improved to 3-0 in his last five outings on Saturday after scattering five hits over eight innings in a 6-0 rout of Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old has permitted just six runs and 27 hits in that stretch (31 1/3 frames). Roark continued his good fortune against San Diego on June 16, as he escaped with the victory despite yielding four runs and seven hits in six innings of Washington's 8-5 win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Jayson Werth has reached base in 25 consecutive games.

2. San Diego LF and Virginia native Melvin Upton Jr. has struck out at least once in 14 straight contests.

3. Nationals 2B Trea Turner, who was a first-round pick of San Diego in 2014, has collected three RBIs and scored as many runs during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Padres 2