Preview: Padres at Nationals

The Washington Nationals will call up top pitching prospect Lucas Giolito for the second time this season when it takes on the visiting San Diego Padres in the rubber match of a three-game set Sunday afternoon. Giolito will take the place of fellow youngster Reynaldo Lopez, looking to build on a brief stint in the majors prior to the All-Star break.

He might not be able to expect much run support, as the Nationals have put up exactly three runs in three straight games, although it was just enough to steal Saturday night’s matchup by a run. Stephen Drew’s pinch-hit RBI triple with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Washington a 4-4 record on its current nine-game homestand and maintained the club’s 4 1/2-game lead in the National League East. Left fielder Jayson Werth has reached safely in 27 straight games, the longest current run in baseball, while Daniel Murphy has a 10-game hitting streak for the Nationals and continues to lead the NL in hitting (.349) by a wide margin over teammate Wilson Ramos (.331). Matt Kemp had two more hits for the Padres on Saturday and is 11-for-33 with six home runs since the All-Star break.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN (Washington), WUSA 9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-6, 4.55 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Lucas Giolito (0-0, 4.70)

Friedrich has lost four straight starts and failed to get through six innings in each of his last five outings. He gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 frames of a setback at St. Louis on Monday. The 29-year-old was reached for six runs and a season high-tying nine hits in six innings of work at home against Washington on June 17, which left him 0-3 with a 12.00 ERA in his career versus the Nationals.

Giolito is returning to Washington after making one start at the Single-A level and another for Triple-A Syracuse in which he gave up one unearned run in 6 2/3 impressive innings. The former first-round selection walked six batters and fanned five in 7 2/3 innings over the course of his first two major-league outings - both against the New York Mets. He yielded one hit - a single - in four scoreless frames in his lone start at Nationals Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington is 4-8 against the NL West and 54-32 against all other opponents.

2. Nationals RF Bryce Harper, MLB’s runaway winner last year in slugging percentage (.649), has one extra-base hit in an 11-game span.

3. Padres 1B Wil Myers is 2-for-26 with 12 strikeouts over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Padres 3