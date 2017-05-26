Preview: Padres at Nationals

Max Scherzer is mired in a three-start winless stretch and looks to end the victory drought when the Washington Nationals host the San Diego Padres on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Scherzer has struck out 25 batters in 19 innings during the streak but also has served up four home runs.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is tied for third in the National League with 76 strikeouts and will be aiming to pitch Washington to its fourth win in five games. Anthony Rendon is swinging a hot bat as he went 6-for-12 with four homers and nine RBIs in a three-game series against Seattle. The Padres have won three of their last four games, including back-to-back one-run victories over the New York Mets. Rookie Hunter Renfroe is in the midst of a hot stretch during which he is 8-for-16 with a homer and four doubles over his last four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-1, 5.79 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (4-3, 3.02)

Perdomo was hammered by Arizona in his last outing as he gave up eight runs and 11 hits over three-plus innings. The 24-year-old worked six frames in four consecutive starts before suffering through the worst performance of his career. Perdomo defeated the Nationals last season, when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Scherzer lost to Atlanta in his last turn, when he surrendered three runs and four hits - two homers - over five innings. The 32-year-old is 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in eight career starts against the Padres while posting a 1.02 WHIP and holding them to a .190 average. Scherzer has been hit hard by Wil Myers (4-for-9, two homers) but has shut down Erick Aybar (3-for-23).

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals bench coach Chris Speier will serve as manager for the series as Dusty Baker left the team to attend his son Darren's high-school graduation near Sacramento, Calif.

2. San Diego 2B Yangervis Solarte went 5-for-10 with four walks in the series against the Mets.

3. Washington RF Bryce Harper is just 4-for-30 over his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Padres 3