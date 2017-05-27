Preview: Padres at Nationals

Stephen Strasburg grew up rooting for the San Diego Padres and now he frequently defeats his once-beloved club. The Washington Nationals right-hander looks to improve to 6-1 all-time against the Padres when the Nationals host the middle contest of a three-game set.

Strasburg grew up in a San Diego suburb and played at San Diego State prior to becoming the No. 1 overall pick of Washington in 2009. He will look to help the Nationals win for the fifth time in six games after Friday's series-opening 5-1 victory that included right fielder Bryce Harper's 15th homer, tying for the most in the majors. Padres third baseman Ryan Schimpf homered for the team's lone run on Friday and has gone deep in three of the past four games. San Diego first baseman Wil Myers is 2-for-28 over the past eight games and hasn't homered since May 16.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (3-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (5-1, 3.28)

Richard is coming off his fourth career complete game as he held the Arizona Diamondbacks to one run and five hits en route to a victory Sunday. The stellar outing halted a three-game losing streak for the 33-year-old, who has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his 10 starts. Richard is 1-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 10 career appearances (six starts) against Washington and has shut down Jayson Werth (1-for-11).

Strasburg struck out 11 while beating Atlanta Sunday when he gave up two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old has won three consecutive decisions and allowed five or fewer hits in three of his past four starts. Strasburg has a 3.50 ERA in his six previous starts against the Padres while striking out 43 in 36 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bench coach Chris Speier is serving as Nationals' manager for the series with Dusty Baker away to attend his son Darren's high school graduation.

2. San Diego CF Manuel Margot (calf) is expected to miss his third consecutive contest.

3. Washington acquired OF Ryan Raburn from the Chicago White for a player to be named or cash and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Padres 2