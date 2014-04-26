Harper hurt in Nats win over Padres

WASHINGTON -- There were many sighs of relief coming out of the Washington clubhouse late Friday night. And it wasn’t just because the Nationals had a rare laugher, beating the San Diego Padres 11-1 with 17 hits one night after going 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position in a 12-inning loss.

The Nationals were glad to hear that X-rays were negative on the left thumb of left fielder Bryce Harper, who began grimacing after he hit the third-base bag in the third inning.

“It is pretty swollen right now,” said Harper after the game. “We will see how it feels tomorrow and go from there.”

“He had a little swelling,” Nationals manager Matt Williams. “We will re-evaluate tomorrow and see where he is at.”

Harper, who drove in a career-high four runs, is not expected to go on the disabled list.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg threw seven scoreless innings in a game that featured 27 hits.

Harper, who entered the game with five RBIs this season, singled in a run in the first and then crushed a three-run triple with the bases loaded in the third to give the Nationals a 5-0 lead. But Harper, who later scored to make it 6-0, grimaced after his headfirst slide into third as he held his left hand. He was replaced in left by Nate McLouth in the top of the fifth.

“He was trying to make it to third base,” Williams said. “You can’t take that away from him.”

Strasburg (2-2) allowed just seven hits in seven innings and fanned 11 batters -- the 14th time in his career he reached double digits in strikeouts. He threw a season-high 109 pitches before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh on a chilly, rainy night.

“I was just trying to make quality pitches and not be overly aggressive,” Strasburg said. “We had a long game yesterday. It is always great to go out there in the second with a lead already” after Washington scored twice in the first.

”The first pitch strikes are key for him, of course,“ Williams said. ”He had good command of his fastball.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon lashed his fourth hit, a two-run double to right-center, to give the Nationals a 10-0 lead in the seventh. The Nationals made it 11-1 in the eighth on a fielder’s choice by catcher Jose Lobaton, who had three hits.

“It was a glimpse of what we can do” on offense, Rendon said. “We go in to each and every game confident.”

The Nationals had taken a 7-0 lead in the sixth on an RBI double by first baseman Adam LaRoche and shortstop Ian Desmond (three hits) drove in a run with a groundout against righty Kevin Quackenbush, who was making his big league debut, to make it 8-0.

“He got his feet wet,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Quackenbush.

San Diego finally got on the board in the eighth with an RBI single by catcher Nick Hundley against reliever Jerry Blevins to make it 10-1.

The Nationals (17 hits) have won 12 of the last 17 against the Padres. San Diego starter Robbie Erlin (1-3) allowed 13 hits and eight runs (all earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

“Tonight was a function of three rookie pitchers not commanding their fastball,” Black said of Erlin and relievers Quackenbush and Donn Roach. “I think that is what happened tonight. A lot of times the starting pitching will set the tone. Tonight it didn’t happen” for the Padres.

NOTES: The Padres placed 3B Chase Headley on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right calf and optioned INF/OF Tommy Medica to Triple-A El Paso. In corresponding moves, the club selected the contract of INF Jace Peterson from Double-A San Antonio and RHP Kevin Quackenbush from El Paso. It will be the first MLB stint for both players. RHP Josh Johnson was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL and the Padres designated INF-OF Alex Castellanos for assignment. ... The scheduled starters for Saturday are Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (2-2, 2.10 ERA) against Washington RHP Tanner Roark (1-0, 3.80). Cashner played left field for one batter in the 11th inning on Thursday. He is the first Padres pitcher to play the field, according to Stats, Inc. and Elias. ... The Padres played in 16 games decided by one or two runs in the first 23 games. ... Washington 1B Adam LaRoche, normally a slow starter, entered Friday with 25 hits in March-April, two shy of his career high.