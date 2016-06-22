Preview: Padres at Orioles

The San Diego Padres attempt to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games when they complete a two-game interleague series against the host Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. The Padres erupted for seven runs over the last three innings to erase a three-run deficit in Tuesday night's 10-7 victory.

Matt Kemp went 4-for-6 -- his sixth multiple-hit game in the last 10 -- with a pair of RBIs to spark San Diego's resurgent offense, which has piled up 23 runs during the winning streak. Pedro Alvarez entered the series as a career .212 hitter versus the Padres before pounding a pair of two-run homers and collecting five RBIs in Baltimore's second straight loss. Mark Trumbo is second in the majors with 20 homers, but he hasn't gone deep in 13 straight games for the Orioles. Two struggling right-handers square off in the series finale when San Diego's Erik Johnson opposes Ubaldo Jimenez.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Erik Johnson (0-4, 7.66 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (3-7, 7.34)

Switching leagues has done nothing to change the fortunes of Johnson, who has lost all four of his starts and continues to surrender home runs at an alarming rate. Part of the trade that sent right-hander James Shields to the Chicago White Sox, Johnson fell to 0-2 with the Padres after giving up five runs for the third straight start last time out versus Washington. He gave up three homers in the loss to push his season total to 10 in 22 1/3 innings.

Jimenez was bumped from the starting rotation after a wretched performance at Toronto on June 12, when he lasted only one-third of an inning and was pummeled for five runs on six hits. He faced the Blue Jays five days later in a relief appearance and was pounded again to the tune of five runs on four hits, including a pair of home runs. Jimenez did enjoy success against San Diego from his days in the NL, posting a 7-4 record and 3.94 ERA in 13 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones has an RBI in three straight games and 11 in his last nine.

2. Padres SS Alexei Ramirez is riding a five-game hitting streak.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado will serve the final contest of his four-game suspension Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Padres 6