Preview: Padres at Phillies

Teams searching for offensive production and better fortune open a three-game series in the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday, when the San Diego Padres face the reeling Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres mustered only two hits and were shut out for a major league-high 10th time with a 6-0 setback to Washington on Sunday. San Diego, which has dropped five of seven, has scored a majors-worst 195 runs this season entering its eight-game road trip.

The Phillies have lost eight of their last nine to reside in the basement of the National League before beginning a stretch of 21 contests in 20 days on Tuesday. Although his team is struggling to get its offense in gear, Jimmy Rollins has homered twice in his last three games and hit safely in eight of nine. Rollins had a single in the third inning in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Cincinnati to move within four hits of tying Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt (2,234) for the franchise lead.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (5-6, 3.39 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (3-5, 4.41)

Kennedy recorded his third consecutive victory in dominating fashion, allowing two runs and striking out seven over six innings in a win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 29-year-old has permitted only four runs on 11 hits and struck out 22 in 18 innings during the last three games. Kennedy has pitched well versus Philadelphia, posting a 2-1 career mark while limiting the club to a .214 batting average.

After a solid start, Burnett suffered his fourth loss in five decisions with a dismal effort versus the Nationals on Wednesday. The 37-year-old, who has been dealing with an inguinal hernia, yielded a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in six innings against Washington. Burnett has struggled versus San Diego, posting a 2-6 career mark but has a no-hitter against the Padres under his belt on May 12, 2001.

WALK-OFFS

1. During its current seven-game stretch, San Diego has managed just two hits in two contests and one hit in another - albeit in a victory.

2. Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (11-for-36, eight RBIs).

3. Padres LF Carlos Quentin is mired in an 0-for-22 slump with nine strikeouts, but is 6-for-16 in his career versus Burnett.

PREDICTION: Padres 2, Phillies 1