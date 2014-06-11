Preview: Padres at Phillies

Cole Hamels always has enjoyed pitching against his hometown team - and for good reason. The Philadelphia Phillies veteran looks to improve upon an 8-2 career mark versus the San Diego Padres when the struggling teams continue their three-game set in the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday. Marlon Byrd homered and drove in four runs while Jonathan Papelbon recorded his 300th career save as Philadelphia posted a 5-2 victory Tuesday for just its second win in 10 contests.

Byrd has hit safely in four straight games but is 1-for-7 lifetime versus Wednesday’s starter Tyson Ross. Like Byrd, Will Venable also went deep in the series opener before the light-hitting Padres suffered their sixth loss in eight games. San Diego has mustered just 14 runs during that stretch and a major league-worst 197 this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-5, 3.22 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2-3, 3.49)

Ross allowed six runs and added an error to contribute to his troubles in a 6-0 loss to Washington on Friday. The 27-year-old has struggled with his control, issuing 14 walks in his last five outings and 32 on the season. Ross was blasted in his lone career start versus Philadelphia, yielding six runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Hamels defeated Cincinnati for the second time this season Friday, scattering five hits over 7 2/3 innings en route to an 8-0 triumph. The 30-year-old San Diego native has dominated the Padres in 14 career starts, limiting the club to a .193 batting average while registering an 0.91 WHIP. Hamels has yielded just 11 runs in his last six starts while permitting just four homers this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is within three of tying Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt (2,234) for the franchise lead.

2. San Diego has elected to start LHP Eric Stults in Thursday’s series finale and give RHP Andrew Cashner an extra day of rest before facing the New York Mets the following night.

3. Phillies 2B Chase Utley had an RBI single among his two hits and scored twice on Tuesday. He has driven in four runs in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Padres 1