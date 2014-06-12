Preview: Padres at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies vie for their first three-game winning streak in nearly a month as they attempt to complete a series sweep of the visiting San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon. Marlon Byrd belted a three-run homer in the series opener before Reid Brignac did the same in dramatic fashion with one out in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 3-0 triumph. Brignac’s second walk-off hit in two weeks gave Philadelphia an opportunity to record three straight victories for the first time since May 17-20.
The Phillies have enjoyed considerable success versus the Padres, winning 27 of the 35 meetings over the last five years. San Diego will have a hard time improving on those numbers if it continues its putrid display at the plate. The light-hitting Padres are comfortably in last in the majors in runs (197), batting average (.216) and on-base percentage (.275), while Everth Cabrera (0-for-23) and Jace Peterson (0-for-20) are mired in pronounced slumps.
TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN (San Diego), CSN (Philadelphia)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (2-7, 5.68 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-6, 4.30)
Stults lost his fourth straight decision after allowing six runs on eight hits in a career-low 2 1/3 innings en route to a 6-0 setback versus Washington on Sunday. The 34-year-old has lost all five decisions on the road while yielding a gaudy .302 batting average to his opponents. Stults owns a 4.50 ERA and has permitted Philadelphia to bat .309 against him in three career meetings.
Kendrick allowed four runs for the second straight outing while walking a season-high five batters en route to a 4-2 loss to the Nationals last Thursday. The 29-year-old traditionally has gotten the better of San Diego, posting a 3-1 career mark despite a 4.44 ERA. Kendrick picked up the win in his last outing versus the Padres after allowing two runs and striking out six in eight innings.
1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games and is within two of tying Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt (2,234) for the franchise lead. He is 3-for-8 in his career versus Stults.
2. San Diego LF Carlos Quentin, who is mired in a 1-for-29 slump, has two hits in three at-bats against Kendrick.
3. The Phillies are vying for their second sweep of the season (versus Miami, April 11-13).
PREDICTION: Padres 3, Phillies 2